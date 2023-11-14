Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TAS4405N/00
Sing it loud
Let them take centre stage with the colourful Bluetooth speaker that features a wireless mic! From songs to stories to class presentations, one-touch recording lets kids lay down tracks with ease. You get clear sound and 6 hours of play time.
5 m wireless mic
smart Bluetooth pairing
6 hours of play time
105 x 105 x 38 mm
This ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker features a wireless mic. Kids can sing along to their music, tell stories or even act out made-up movie scenes with their friends! Whatever they choose to perform, one-touch recording makes it easy for them to lay down their tracks on a micro SD card.
You get 6 hours of play time and a full charge takes 2.5 hours. Charging is via micro USB. Five clearly labelled buttons make it easy for kids to play, pause, control volume, switch source and record.
One long press of the play/pause button gets this wireless Bluetooth speaker ready to pair. Once paired, the speaker remembers the last device it was paired with. Wireless range of the speaker is 10 m.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Vip740624
14/11/2023
België
Enceinte sans fil Philips pour les enfants
Le design est attractif. Facile d utilisation. Ne pas oublier d acheter la carte SD. Ça donne envie aux plus grands!
Pros
Permet de travailler son élocution
Cons
Difficile à trouver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS4405N Enceinte sans fil
Date of Use 2023-10-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS4405N Enceinte sans fil
Date of Use 2023-10-14