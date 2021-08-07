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Discontinued
Party day and night
Keep the party going for longer with the waterproof Bluetooth speaker that gives you 20 hours of play time. Strong bass keeps everyone moving. You can charge your smart device via the USB port thanks to the speaker's high-capacity battery.
Bluetooth®
30 W Output Power
20 hours of play time
Built-in power-bank function
This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7-rated—which means it can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. You can party in the shower, by the pool or even in the pool! The wireless range is 20 m.
The 4400 mAH rechargeable Li-ion battery gives you 20 hours of play time and you can charge your smart device via the speaker's USB port. A full charge of the battery takes 6 hours.
Twin passive radiators deliver strong bass and sound stays clear even at high volume. Want to make the party even bigger? Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound. LED lights at each end of the speaker flash in time with the tunes.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
dédé 85
07/08/2021
France
surpris de la qualité du produit.bonne musicalité
La musique me tient compagnie . Et je suis satisfait de cet instrument . De plus la batterie tient la journée.
Pros
musicalité . temps d'utilisation sans le recharger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS6305 Enceinte sans fil
Date of Use 2020-07-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS6305 Enceinte sans fil
Date of Use 2020-07-07
anzare
10/09/2023
France
bluetooth ne se maintient pas
le Bluetooth de mon Phillips s6305 ne se maintien pas , il se coupe des que j'essai de connecter un périphérique, que faire?
Pros
un bon son
Cons
bluetooth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS6305 Enceinte sans fil
Date of Use 2022-08-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS6305 Enceinte sans fil
Date of Use 2022-08-10