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Discontinued
Beautiful music
Play what you love with the Bluetooth speaker that looks great in any setting. You get 20 hours of play time and rich sound with warm bass. There's a power-bank function for charging phones and the wool-blend speaker fabric adds style.
Bluetooth®
30 W Output Power
20 hours of play time
Built-in power-bank function
From morning workouts to dinner on the balcony, this Bluetooth speaker does music in style. Embossed buttons let you control playback, stereo pairing, Bluetooth and more. The speaker's lanyard hole is handy if you want to use a carrying strap.
This speaker is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. The beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing the sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room.
You get 20 hours of play time from a single charge and the wireless range is 20 m. Charging the speaker takes 4.5 hours via the included USB-C cable.
Awards
4.5
of 5
10
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Scott.
18/01/2024
Nederland
No nonsense luidspreker
voor mensen die van een goed geluid houden en geen zin hebben om allerlei dingen in te stellen..APP vrij :) DOEN Denk dat in een tweede bestel voor het stereo geluid.
Pros
goed geluid, gemakkelijk
Cons
geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7505 Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2023-09-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7505 Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2023-09-18
Tjebbe
24/11/2023
Nederland
Fijne speaker
Mooie vormgeving. Fijn geluid. 2 speakers gekocht om stereo geluid te krijgen. Werkt perfect en goed.
Pros
Geluid, vormgeving, koppelen aan andere speaker
Cons
Geen mogelijkheid bass of treble in te stellen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7505 Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2022-11-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7505 Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2022-11-24
Lastig dat hier een naam
08/05/2021
Nederland
Goed geluid
Er komt een verrassend goed geluid uit deze speaker.
Pros
Compact, goed geluid, makkelijk
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7505 Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2021-04-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS7505 Draadloze luidspreker
Date of Use 2021-04-08
The IPX7 rating means the speaker driver can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m. The speaker fabric is not waterproof but can withstand a drop of water.