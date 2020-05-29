2 year warranty
Discontinued
TASH402BK/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Sweat/waterproof
These headphones offer up to 20 hours of continuous play for worry-free enjoyment when you're listening to your music on the go.
Let your workout playlist take you to the next level. Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation, so you get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.
The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.
4.6
of 5
74
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Yeljsa
29/05/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Recommend for sports and work enthusiast!
Just recently got these headphones to test and I can tell you these are next level! The sound quality is way better than average it has a decent quality bass and the cancellation feature is in a league of there own!. Once fully charged I got the 20 hours out of these as stated which im chuffed about. The design is great. It looks amazing and the fit is better than most and comfortable for hours of exercise if thats what your into. Ive had to give these a clean and detaching the ear cuffs is very accessible for all people. The feature of automated bluetooth connection is a plus as it lets me connect between my phone and laptop within seconds. Overall id recommend to grab these headphones if you can!
Pros
Great sound, great charge life, superb comfort and noise cancellation. Easerly cleanable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
Esso57
26/05/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
A great set of headphones!
A fantastic set of headphones! These headphones gave me great pleasure - incredibly easy to set up and connect to phone. While testing this product I can confirm that they are indeed noise cancelling and do not need to be turned up to full volume - the sound quality is amazing! Straight out of the package and the device was set up within minutes. Perfection! Would definitely recommend these headphones, fantastic quality and a very sleek design!
Pros
Easy to set up, comfortable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
Mic311
26/05/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Easy set up
While testing the philips TP Vision SH402 I found that it came well packaged with clear set up instructions and a charging cable. The charge time is quick and it’s easy to see when the headphones are ready for use. The set up to your device is simple and automatically finds your Bluetooth device They have a very snug fit that is great for running and they are easily adjustable to fit all All noise is cancelled out so you can enjoy the full base and sound quality of your music I would highly recommend
Pros
Great fit
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
Actual results may vary