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Discontinued

Wireless Headphones

TASH402BL/00

4.6
| (74) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Stay cool.
Crush your personal best with these wireless and sweat-resistant over-ear sports headphones. Lightweight and comfortable, they pack 20 hours of play time into a single charge. Cooling ear-cup cushions keep you focused when the going gets hot.
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However hot you get.

Stay cool.

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Sweat/waterproof

20 hours of play time

These headphones offer up to 20 hours of continuous play for worry-free enjoyment when you're listening to your music on the go.

40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

Let your workout playlist take you to the next level. Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation, so you get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.

Breathable ear-cup cushions. Easily detachable for cleaning

The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

74

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

29/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Recommend for sports and work enthusiast!

Just recently got these headphones to test and I can tell you these are next level! The sound quality is way better than average it has a decent quality bass and the cancellation feature is in a league of there own!. Once fully charged I got the 20 hours out of these as stated which im chuffed about. The design is great. It looks amazing and the fit is better than most and comfortable for hours of exercise if thats what your into. Ive had to give these a clean and detaching the ear cuffs is very accessible for all people. The feature of automated bluetooth connection is a plus as it lets me connect between my phone and laptop within seconds. Overall id recommend to grab these headphones if you can!

Pros

Great sound, great charge life, superb comfort and noise cancellation. Easerly cleanable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

26/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great set of headphones!

A fantastic set of headphones! These headphones gave me great pleasure - incredibly easy to set up and connect to phone. While testing this product I can confirm that they are indeed noise cancelling and do not need to be turned up to full volume - the sound quality is amazing! Straight out of the package and the device was set up within minutes. Perfection! Would definitely recommend these headphones, fantastic quality and a very sleek design!

Pros

Easy to set up, comfortable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

26/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy set up

While testing the philips TP Vision SH402 I found that it came well packaged with clear set up instructions and a charging cable. The charge time is quick and it’s easy to see when the headphones are ready for use. The set up to your device is simple and automatically finds your Bluetooth device They have a very snug fit that is great for running and they are easily adjustable to fit all All noise is cancelled out so you can enjoy the full base and sound quality of your music I would highly recommend

Pros

Great fit

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary