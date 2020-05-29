I've been testing the Philips supra-aural action fit SH402 headphones for a week now. I have to say I am very impressed with these headphones so far. As soon as I got them I turned them on and they were already charged and ready to use straight out of the box. The 20 hour full charge lasted several days of use in different none continuous situations. When I did decide to charge them for the first time, the charge hadn't gone yet, but I wanted to make sure they were ready for my evening walks. They charged very quickly too. I found them very comfortable for extended wear, I compared these to my teenage sons high end wireless headphones and these were much more comfortable with the cooling breathable ear cups, which are also very easy to remove if you needed to clean them after sports. The sound quality had more bass than his and I liked the echo cancellation too. I also liked how quick and easy the blue tooth was to pair with several devices in my home. The range for connection was pretty far too, I live in fair sized 4 bedroom home and I was able to keep my connection to my alexa echo show downstairs in the front of the house, so I could listen to the DAB radio with them. I picked up a strong connection in every room and even managed to continue listening in the most of the back garden which is a fair size, without losing connection. As soon as I switch them on they automatically connect to which ever blue tooth device I had last paired them to. I have only used these headphones around the house and on my walks so far, but I am really looking forward to using them in the gym once they re open. The gym is very noisy and these are great for blocking external noises and you don't get interrupted to what you are listening too. The design is very sleek and modern, the only negative I can say about the headphones is it's hard to find the right control buttons while wearing them, they are not easy to feel to find which is which. I had to keep taking them off at first to see them until I got used to the headphones.