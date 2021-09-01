Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TASN503BK/00
Train smarter.
Find your intensity with these waterproof wireless in-ear sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you get the best performance from every training session. 6 hours of play time and strong sound push you to the next level.
6 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
6 hours of play time
Track your heart rate with the built-in monitor. A sensor in the earbud tracks your heartbeat with precision. You'll know when to push it and when to rest, so you get the best possible results from every workout. Compatible with open fitness-tracking apps.
User-friendly button makes it easy for kids to take a call, skip a track or pause what they're listening to. All without touching their smartphone. Volume buttons on the base of the ear cup are easy to reach, as is the LED light button.
Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Audio Expert
01/09/2021
Nederland
Goed geluid matig design
Het geluid is prima. Maar de koptelefoon valt letterlijk van ellende uit elkaar. Phillips klanten service helpt je helaas niet verder met reparatie.
Pros
Goed geluid
Cons
Fragile bouw kwaliteit
This review was made for TASN503BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon
Date of Use 2021-05-01
This review was made for TASN503BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon
Date of Use 2021-05-01
Actual results may vary