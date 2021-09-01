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Discontinued

Wireless Headphones

TASN503BK/00

2

| (1) Review

Train smarter.

Find your intensity with these waterproof wireless in-ear sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you get the best performance from every training session. 6 hours of play time and strong sound push you to the next level.

See all benefits

In any weather.

Train smarter.

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • 6 hours of play time

Heart-rate monitor built in.

Track your heart rate with the built-in monitor. A sensor in the earbud tracks your heartbeat with precision. You'll know when to push it and when to rest, so you get the best possible results from every workout. Compatible with open fitness-tracking apps.

User-friendly button control

User-friendly button makes it easy for kids to take a call, skip a track or pause what they're listening to. All without touching their smartphone. Volume buttons on the base of the ear cup are easy to reach, as is the LED light button.

3 interchangeable ear-tip covers for a perfect in-ear fit

Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

01/09/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Goed geluid matig design

Het geluid is prima. Maar de koptelefoon valt letterlijk van ellende uit elkaar. Phillips klanten service helpt je helaas niet verder met reparatie.

Pros

Goed geluid

Cons

Fragile bouw kwaliteit

This review was made for TASN503BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon

Date of Use 2021-05-01

This review was made for TASN503BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon

Date of Use 2021-05-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary