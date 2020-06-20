2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAST702BK/00
6 mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
6+18 hrs play time
Secure fit
Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.
No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.
The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist and take calls, all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
3.4
of 5
9
Reviews
Löp-Aspen
20/06/2020
Sverige
Bra för löpning!
Jag springer mycket och har tyckt att mina gamla In-earlurar varit lite läskiga av allt äckel-päckel. Köpte dessa lurar som rengörs när man lägger ner dom i behållaren. Smidigt sätt att ha fräscha lurar!
Pros
Tar bort äckel-päckel
Cons
Nej
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Trådlösa hörlurar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Trådlösa hörlurar
FRANK1313
24/04/2021
España
TIENE BUENAS FUNCIONES
ES EL PRODUCTO QUE ESTADO BUSCANDO A MIS NECESIDADES
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Auriculares inalámbricos
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Auriculares inalámbricos
Aldo787
24/03/2021
Italia
TOP TOP TOP
Ho scelto questi auricolari per il mio allenamento quotidiano. La connessione sempre stabile, Vestibilità perfetta, Suono nitido e buon isolamento dallo spazio esterno, durata della batteria infinita . Un plus inaspettato la sterilizzazione degli stessi grazie ai raggi UV posti nel case di ricarica TOP
Pros
Ottimo isolamento acustico, Ottimo tempo di durata della batteria, Vestibilità al top gli auricolari rimangono incollati all'orecchio anche quando ci si muove
Cons
non semplicissima la prima configurazione Bluetooth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Cuffia wireless
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Cuffia wireless
Actual results may vary