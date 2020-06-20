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  • Ditch the wires.
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Discontinued

7000 seriesWireless Headphones

TAST702BK/00

3.4
| (9) Reviews
Ditch the wires.
These true wireless in-ear sports earphones love it when you sweat. IPX5 splash resistance and UV clean technology mean you'll stay fresh however hard you go. You get up to 24 hours of play time with the portable charging case.
See all benefits

Train free.

Ditch the wires.

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • 6+18 hrs play time

  • Secure fit

Soft, rubberised wing tips. Secure and comfortable

Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

Perfect seal, great passive noise isolation

No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.

Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist and take calls, all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

9

Reviews

3

20/06/2020

Sverige

Sverige

Bra för löpning!

Jag springer mycket och har tyckt att mina gamla In-earlurar varit lite läskiga av allt äckel-päckel. Köpte dessa lurar som rengörs när man lägger ner dom i behållaren. Smidigt sätt att ha fräscha lurar!

Pros

Tar bort äckel-päckel

Cons

Nej

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Trådlösa hörlurar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Trådlösa hörlurar

24/04/2021

España

España

TIENE BUENAS FUNCIONES

ES EL PRODUCTO QUE ESTADO BUSCANDO A MIS NECESIDADES

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Auriculares inalámbricos

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Auriculares inalámbricos

24/03/2021

Italia

Italia

TOP TOP TOP

Ho scelto questi auricolari per il mio allenamento quotidiano. La connessione sempre stabile, Vestibilità perfetta, Suono nitido e buon isolamento dallo spazio esterno, durata della batteria infinita . Un plus inaspettato la sterilizzazione degli stessi grazie ai raggi UV posti nel case di ricarica TOP

Pros

Ottimo isolamento acustico, Ottimo tempo di durata della batteria, Vestibilità al top gli auricolari rimangono incollati all'orecchio anche quando ci si muove

Cons

non semplicissima la prima configurazione Bluetooth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Cuffia wireless

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Cuffia wireless

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary