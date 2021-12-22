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  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
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  • Always ready to go
  • Always ready to go
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  • Always ready to go

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT2206GR/00

2.4
| (36) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
White
White
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant headphones give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound and up to 18 hours of play time.
See all benefits

Always ready to go

  • Earbuds with in-ear fit

  • Super-small charging case

  • IPX4 water protection

  • Up to 18 hours play time

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours of play time

Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours of play time

Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours of play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15 minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

36

Reviews

22/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Superb

These are fantastic value for money. Crystal clear with fine definition. If you didn’t know you’d think they were far far more expensive

Pros

Everything

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2206WT True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2206WT True Wireless Headphones

18/03/2022

Nederland

Nederland

Werkt perfect

Heel simpel te koppelen en werkt daarna gewoon. Geen gedoe met knopjes of zo.

Pros

Werkt heel simpel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2206WT True wireless oordopjes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2206WT True wireless oordopjes

26/10/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Geht alles

Es ist schon wieder eine gute Zeit her. Werden wieder nicht im Handy gefunden

Pros

Akku

Cons

Keine Verbindung händy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Kopfhörer

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