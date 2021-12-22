2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT2206WT/00
Earbuds with in-ear fit
Super-small charging case
IPX4 water protection
Up to 18 hours play time
With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.
Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours of play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15 minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.
2.4
of 5
36
Reviews
Buz lightyear
22/12/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb
These are fantastic value for money. Crystal clear with fine definition. If you didn’t know you’d think they were far far more expensive
Pros
Everything
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT2206WT True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT2206WT True Wireless Headphones
JacquelineThijsen
18/03/2022
Nederland
Werkt perfect
Heel simpel te koppelen en werkt daarna gewoon. Geen gedoe met knopjes of zo.
Pros
Werkt heel simpel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT2206WT True wireless oordopjes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT2206WT True wireless oordopjes
Nini neu
26/10/2024
Deutschland
Geht alles
Es ist schon wieder eine gute Zeit her. Werden wieder nicht im Handy gefunden
Pros
Akku
Cons
Keine Verbindung händy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT2206BK True Wireless Kopfhörer