    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT2206WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT2206WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant headphones give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound and up to 18 hours of play time.

        True Wireless Headphones

        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Always ready to go

          True Wireless Headphones

            True Wireless Headphones

            True Wireless Headphones

            Always ready to go

            • Earbuds with in-ear fit
            • Super-small charging case
            • IPX4 water protection
            • Up to 18 hours play time
            IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

            IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

            With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

            Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours of play time

            Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours of play time

            Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours of play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15 minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

            Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

            Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

            Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you can simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

            Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

            You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

            Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

            Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Speaker diameter
              6 mm
              Sensitivity
              101 dB (1 kHz)
              Frequency range
              20–20,000 Hz
              Maximum power input
              5 mW
              Driver type
              Dynamic

            • Telecommunication

              Microphone for call
              1 mic

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth version
              5.0
              Supported codec
              SBC
              Maximum range
              Up to 10  m
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              • HFP
              Microphone
              Built-in microphone
              Type of wireless transmission
              Bluetooth
              Wireless
              Yes

            • Convenience

              Water resistance
              IPX4
              Mono mode for TWS
              Yes
              Type of controls
              Button
              Automatic power off
              Yes

            • Design

              Colour
              White
              Wearing style
              In-ear
              Ear coupling material
              Silicone
              Ear fitting
              In-ear
              In-ear fitting type
              Silicone ear-tip

            • Power

              Music play time
              6 +12  hr
              Talk time
              6 hr
              Battery type (Earbud)
              Lithium Polymer (built-in)
              Battery capacity (Earbud)
              55 mAh
              Battery type (Charging case)
              Lithium Polymer (built-in)
              Battery capacity (Case)
              350 mAh
              Charging time
              2  hr
              Fast charging time
              15 mins for 1 hr
              Battery life standby time
              200 hr
              Number of batteries
              3 pcs
              Battery weight (Total)
              10.5 g
              Rechargeable
              Yes

            • Voice assistant

              Voice assistant support
              Yes
              Voice assistant activation
              Manual
              Voice assistant compatible
              Yes

            • Accessories

              Charging cable
              USB-C cable, 500 mm
              Charging case
              yes
              Eartips
              3 pairs (S/M/L)
              Quick Start Guide
              Yes

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Height
              25  cm
              Width
              27.8  cm
              Length
              33.8  cm
              Gross weight
              4.279  kg
              Net weight
              1.392  kg
              Tare weight
              2.887  kg
              GTIN
              1 48 95229 11741 6

            • Inner Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Height
              11  cm
              Width
              13  cm
              Length
              16  cm
              Gross weight
              0.479  kg
              Net weight
              0.174  kg
              Tare weight
              0.305  kg
              GTIN
              2 48 95229 11741 3

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Box
              Number of products included
              1
              Type of shelf placement
              Hanging
              Height
              17.2  cm
              Width
              9.5  cm
              Depth
              4  cm
              Net weight
              0.058  kg
              Gross weight
              0.13  kg
              Tare weight
              0.072  kg
              EAN
              48 95229 11741 9

            • Product dimensions

              Height
              4.57  cm
              Width
              5.7  cm
              Depth
              3.1  cm
              Weight
              0.037  kg

            • UPC

              UPC
              8 40063 20182 8

