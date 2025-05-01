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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
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  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT2236WT/00

2.4
| (39) Reviews
Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear — perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal.
See all benefits

Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

  • Earbuds sit in outer ear

  • Super-small charging case

  • IPX4 water protection

  • Up to 18 hours play time

4 colours. 'Hockey-stick' design

6 hours play time. Charge 15 minutes for an extra hour

Clear sound, punchy bass. 12 mm neodymium drivers

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

39

Reviews

01/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

washed them with my laundry

I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!

This review was made for TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

This review was made for TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

14/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super happy!

I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<

Pros

- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options

Cons

- Could potentially feel like they might fall

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

20/12/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Goed werkende oortjes

Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.

Pros

Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding

Cons

Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

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