Super-slim case. Comfortable fit. These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear — perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal. See all benefits

Available in: Black Pink Green White Black

Pink

Green

White

Buy Now This product is only available by subscription +

This product qualifies for VAT relief If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket. True Wireless Headphones

This product is currently out of stock Learn More Subscribe now