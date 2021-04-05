Search terms

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT2236WT/00
    Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT2236WT/00
      Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

      These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear — perfect if you don't like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal.

        Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

        These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear — perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal. See all benefits

        Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

        These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear — perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal. See all benefits

          Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

          These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear — perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal. See all benefits

            Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

            • Earbuds sit in outer ear
            • Super-small charging case
            • IPX4 water protection
            • Up to 18 hours play time
            IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

            IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

            With an IPX4 rating and powerful 12 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

            Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

            Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

            Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you can simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

            Super-small USB-C charging case. 12 hours extra play time

            Super-small USB-C charging case. 12 hours extra play time

            With a charging case this small, you get more music anywhere! A single charge of these true wireless headphones gives you 6 hours play time, and a fully charged case adds another 12 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour.

            Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

            Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

            Secure comfortable fit. Earbuds without ear tips

            You can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. With no ear tips, you won't feel anything in your ear canal, and there's no sensation of pressure. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Impedance
              28 Ohm
              Speaker diameter
              12 mm
              Sensitivity
              104 dB (1K Hz)
              Frequency range
              20–20,000 Hz
              Maximum power input
              5 mW
              Driver type
              Dynamic

            • Telecommunication

              Microphone for call
              1 mic

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth version
              5.0
              Supported codec
              SBC
              Maximum range
              Up to 10  m
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              • HFP
              Microphone
              Built-in microphone
              Type of wireless transmission
              Bluetooth
              Wireless
              Yes

            • Convenience

              Water resistance
              IPX4
              Mono mode for TWS
              Yes
              Type of controls
              Button
              Automatic power off
              Yes

            • Design

              Colour
              White
              Wearing style
              Ear bud
              Ear fitting
              In-ear
              In-ear fitting type
              Open fit

            • Power

              Music play time
              6 +12  hr
              Talk time
              6 hr
              Battery type (Earbud)
              Lithium Polymer (built-in)
              Battery capacity (Earbud)
              55 mAh
              Battery type (Charging case)
              Lithium Polymer (built-in)
              Battery capacity (Case)
              350 mAh
              Battery life standby time
              200 hr
              Charging time
              2  hr
              Fast charging time
              15 mins for 1 hr
              Number of batteries
              3 pcs
              Battery weight (Total)
              10.5 g
              Rechargeable
              Yes

            • Voice assistant

              Voice assistant support
              Yes
              Voice assistant activation
              Manual
              Voice assistant compatible
              Yes

            • Accessories

              Charging cable
              USB-C cable, 500 mm
              Charging case
              yes
              Quick Start Guide
              Yes

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Length
              33.8  cm
              Width
              27.8  cm
              Height
              25  cm
              Gross weight
              4.224  kg
              Net weight
              1.32  kg
              Tare weight
              2.904  kg
              GTIN
              1 48 95229 11745 4

            • Inner Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Length
              16  cm
              Width
              13  cm
              Height
              11  cm
              Gross weight
              0.476  kg
              Net weight
              0.165  kg
              Tare weight
              0.311  kg
              GTIN
              2 48 95229 11745 1

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Carton
              Number of products included
              1
              Type of shelf placement
              Both
              Height
              17.2  cm
              Width
              9.5  cm
              Depth
              4  cm
              Gross weight
              0.128  kg
              Net weight
              0.055  kg
              Tare weight
              0.073  kg
              EAN
              48 95229 11745 7

            • Product dimensions

              Height
              4.58  cm
              Width
              5.96  cm
              Depth
              2.89  cm
              Weight
              0.036  kg

            • UPC

              UPC
              8 40063 20192 7

