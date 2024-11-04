2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT3508BK/00
Natural sound
Noise Cancelling
Clearer calls on the go
Bluetooth LE Audio*
Noise cancelling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.
When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!
These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec* to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag when watching films or gaming.
3.2
of 5
12
Reviews
Super Knüff
04/11/2024
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Top Produkt
Ein gut Durchdachtes Produkt, gute Klang Qualität. Angenehme Tragekomfor
Pros
Tolles Tragegefühl
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3508WT True Wireless Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3508WT True Wireless Kopfhörer
Bendersop
25/06/2024
Suisse
Verified buyer
Sehr guter ton
Gutes kleines Döschen , lange Akkulaufzeit und guter klang .
Pros
Lange Akkudauer , guter klang
Cons
keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3508BK True Wireless Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3508BK True Wireless Kopfhörer
FioH
26/12/2024
Danmark
Verified buyer
Opfylder mine krav
Bedre lyd end forventet, så glad for produktet og bruger det både til musik og lydbøger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3508BK Ægte trådløse hovedtelefoner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3508BK Ægte trådløse hovedtelefoner
Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.