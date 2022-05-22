Search terms

      These True Wireless headphones with 10 mm drivers and Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling let you hear the sounds that matter. With a hockey-stick design, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 24 hours of play time.

      +

        True Wireless Headphones

        You will recieve

          True Wireless Headphones

            Never miss a beat.

            • Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling
            • 2 x 2 mics for clear voice calls
            • Pocket-sized charging case
            • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
            Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

            Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

            These headphones feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling that filters out the noise you don't want to hear. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to. The perfect way to pay tribute to your favourite sounds!

            2 x 2 microphones for crystal-clear voice calls

            2 x 2 microphones for crystal-clear voice calls

            These headphones feature a dual-mic, noise-cancelling algorithm to give you fantastic call clarity. Two beam-forming microphones in each bud reduce the ambient noise so that you can hear each other distinctly. Communicate clearly every time!

            Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

            Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

            These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

            IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

            An IPX4 rating and powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat, so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

            Portable charging case

            This USB-C charging case gives you real power in a tiny package. You get a full day of listening from a case that slips into the smallest pocket. This makes these headphones perfect for those who are on the move throughout the day.

            6 + 20 hours play time for a full day's listening

            No matter how long your day is, these headphones have got you covered. You get 6 or 5 hours of play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds with ANC off and ANC on respectively. A fully charged case gives you another 20 or 16 hours respectively.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Speaker diameter
              10 mm
              Sensitivity
              105 dB(1k Hz)
              Frequency range
              20–20,000 Hz
              Maximum power input
              10 mW
              Driver type
              Dynamic

            • ANC features

              ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
              Yes
              ANC technology
              Hybrid
              Awareness mode
              Yes
              Microphone for ANC
              4 mic

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth version
              5.2
              Supported codec
              • AAC
              • SBC
              Maximum range
              Up to 10  m
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              • HFP
              Type of wireless transmission
              Bluetooth
              Wireless
              Yes

            • Convenience

              Philips Headphones app support
              Yes
              Firmware updates possible
              Yes
              Water resistance
              IPX4
              Mono mode for TWS
              Yes
              Type of controls
              Touch

            • Design

              Colour
              Silver
              Ear fitting
              In-ear
              In-ear fitting type
              Silicone ear-tip
              Ear coupling material
              Silicone

            • Power

              Music play time (ANC off)
              6 + 20 hr
              Music play time (ANC on)
              5 + 16 hr
              Battery type (Earbud)
              Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
              Battery capacity (Earbud)
              40 mAh
              Battery type (Charging case)
              Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
              Battery capacity (Case)
              450 mAh
              Charging time
              2  hr
              Fast charging time
              15 mins for 1 hr
              Number of batteries
              3 pcs
              Battery weight (Total)
              10.26 g
              Rechargeable
              Yes

            • Voice assistant

              Voice assistant support
              Yes
              Voice assistant compatible
              • Apple Siri
              • Google Assistant
              Voice assistant activation
              Manual

            • Accessories

              Eartips
              3 pairs (S/M/L)
              Charging case
              Yes
              Charging cable
              USB-C cable, 500 mm
              Quick Start Guide
              Yes

            • Dimensions

              Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
              3.3 x 2.1 x 2.3  cm
              Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
              6.2 x 3.8 x 2.9  cm
              Total weight
              0.043  kg

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Box
              Number of products included
              1
              Type of shelf placement
              Hanging
              EAN
              48 95229 12900 9
              Depth
              3.5  cm
              Gross weight
              0.125  kg
              Height
              17.2  cm
              Net weight
              0.067  kg
              Tare weight
              0.058  kg
              Width
              9.5  cm

            • Inner Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              3
              GTIN
              2 48 95229 12900 3
              Gross weight
              0.516  kg
              Height
              11  cm
              Length
              16  cm
              Net weight
              0.201  kg
              Tare weight
              0.315  kg
              Width
              11.5  cm

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              24
              GTIN
              1 48 95229 12900 6
              Gross weight
              4.575  kg
              Height
              25  cm
              Length
              33.8  cm
              Net weight
              1.608  kg
              Tare weight
              2.967  kg
              Width
              24.5  cm

            • UPC

              UPC
              8 40063 20265 8

