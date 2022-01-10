Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Your music. Your way.
These true wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancelling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and deep bass you need. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours of play time with the case. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Your music. Your way.
These true wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancelling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and deep bass you need. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours of play time with the case. See all benefits
Your music. Your way.
These true wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancelling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and deep bass you need. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours of play time with the case. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Your music. Your way.
These true wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancelling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and deep bass you need. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours of play time with the case. See all benefits
True Wireless Headphones
Total:
These true wireless headphones don't just look great, they also let you focus. Advanced hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) filters out unwanted sounds and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you.
On the move. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen, perfectly tuned 12 mm neodymium drivers give you clear sound and deep bass for every track, playlist and call.
Enjoy real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear tip covers. The ear tips on each earbud insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The hockey stick design keeps each earbud secure.
Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using. Simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Working overtime? These headphones can keep up. You get 9 hours and 6 hours of play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds with ANC off and ANC on respectively, and a fully charged case gives you another 20 hours and 15 hours respectively.
Sound
ANC features
Connectivity
Convenience
Design
Power
Voice assistant
Accessories
Dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
UPC
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.