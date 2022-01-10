Search terms

      Your music. Your way.

      These true wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancelling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and deep bass you need. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours of play time with the case. See all benefits

            Your music. Your way.

            • 12 mm neodymium drivers
            • Active noise cancelling (ANC)
            • Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
            • Up to 29 hours of total play time

            Always focused on the music. Hybrid active noise cancelling

            These true wireless headphones don't just look great, they also let you focus. Advanced hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) filters out unwanted sounds and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you.

            12 mm neodymium drivers for clear sound and deep bass

            On the move. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen, perfectly tuned 12 mm neodymium drivers give you clear sound and deep bass for every track, playlist and call.

            Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

            Enjoy real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear tip covers. The ear tips on each earbud insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The hockey stick design keeps each earbud secure.

            Easy control and pairing

            Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

            Mono mode lets you make calls using a single earbud

            Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using. Simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

            IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

            With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

            Portable USB-C charging case. 20 hours extra play time

            Working overtime? These headphones can keep up. You get 9 hours and 6 hours of play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds with ANC off and ANC on respectively, and a fully charged case gives you another 20 hours and 15 hours respectively.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Speaker diameter
              12 mm
              Sensitivity
              98 dB(1k Hz)
              Frequency range
              20–20,000 Hz
              Maximum power input
              10 mW
              Driver type
              Dynamic

            • ANC features

              ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
              Yes
              ANC technology
              Hybrid
              Awareness mode
              Yes

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth version
              5.2
              Supported codec
              AAC
              Maximum range
              Up to 10  m
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              • HFP
              Type of wireless transmission
              Bluetooth
              Wireless
              Yes

            • Convenience

              Water resistance
              IPX4
              Automatic power off
              Yes
              Mono mode for TWS
              Yes
              Type of controls
              Touch

            • Design

              Colour
              White
              Ear fitting
              In-ear
              In-ear fitting type
              Silicone ear-tip
              Ear coupling material
              Silicone

            • Power

              Music play time (ANC on)
              6 + 15 hr
              Music play time (ANC off)
              9 + 20 hr
              Battery type (Earbud)
              Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
              Battery capacity (Earbud)
              55 mAh
              Battery type (Charging case)
              Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
              Battery capacity (Case)
              500 mAh
              Battery life standby time
              80 hr
              Talk time
              9 hr
              Charging time
              2  hr
              Fast charging time
              10 mins for 1 hr
              Number of batteries
              3 pcs
              Battery weight (Total)
              11 g
              Rechargeable
              Yes

            • Voice assistant

              Voice assistant support
              Yes
              Voice assistant compatible
              Yes
              Voice assistant activation
              Manual

            • Accessories

              Eartips
              3 pairs (S/M/L)
              Charging case
              Yes
              Charging cable
              USB-C cable, 280 mm
              Quick Start Guide
              Yes

            • Dimensions

              Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
              2.31 x 2.67 x 2.43  cm
              Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
              7.10 x 4.00 x 3.10  cm
              Total weight
              0.047  kg

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Box
              Number of products included
              1
              Type of shelf placement
              Hanging
              EAN
              48 95229 12660 2
              Depth
              3.9  cm
              Width
              9.5  cm
              Height
              17.5  cm
              Gross weight
              0.129  kg
              Net weight
              0.057  kg
              Tare weight
              0.072  kg

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              20
              GTIN
              1 48 95229 12660 9
              Height
              22  cm
              Width
              22.5  cm
              Length
              43  cm
              Gross weight
              3.46  kg
              Net weight
              1.14  kg
              Tare weight
              2.32  kg

            • Inner Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              5
              GTIN
              2 48 95229 12660 6
              Height
              19.2  cm
              Width
              10.5  cm
              Length
              20.8  cm
              Gross weight
              0.73  kg
              Net weight
              0.285  kg
              Tare weight
              0.445  kg

            • UPC

              UPC
              8 40063 20242 9

