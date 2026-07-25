2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT6908BK/00
Detailed, natural sound
Noise Cancelling Pro
Conversation Hearing mode
Clearer calls on the go
Enjoy a more immersive experience with noise cancelling that blocks external noise for distraction-free listening. To hear what's going on around you, tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode. You can adjust noise-cancelling levels or turn on wind noise reduction via the Philips Headphones app.
For face-to-face conversations, these earbuds can help you hear the other person better! Simply press the left earbud to activate Conversation Hearing mode or use the Philips Headphones app. Beamforming mics pick up the voice of the person in front of you while noise cancelling filters out ambient sounds.
A simple hearing test in the Philips Headphones app lets you create a personal hearing mode that's tuned to the way you hear different frequencies in each ear. You can then use the app to tweak your custom profile or adjust the left and right earbuds individually at any time.
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