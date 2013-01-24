Home
    In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT8505BK/00
    Love what you hear. Love how they look
      headphones
      In-ear true wireless headphones

      TAT8505BK/00
      Love what you hear. Love how they look

      Sink into rich, detailed sound or tune into the world around you. These refined true wireless headphones boast Active Noise Cancelling and Awareness Mode for control over what you hear. The sophisticated circular design makes a statement.

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      Love what you hear. Love how they look

      Sink into rich, detailed sound or tune into the world around you. These refined true wireless headphones boast Active Noise Cancelling and Awareness Mode for control over what you hear. The sophisticated circular design makes a statement. See all benefits

      Love what you hear. Love how they look

      Sink into rich, detailed sound or tune into the world around you. These refined true wireless headphones boast Active Noise Cancelling and Awareness Mode for control over what you hear. The sophisticated circular design makes a statement. See all benefits

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      Love what you hear. Love how they look

      Sink into rich, detailed sound or tune into the world around you. These refined true wireless headphones boast Active Noise Cancelling and Awareness Mode for control over what you hear. The sophisticated circular design makes a statement. See all benefits

        Love what you hear. Love how they look

        • 13 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Bluetooth®
        • Black
        Detailed, expansive sound with rich powerful bass

        Detailed, expansive sound with rich powerful bass

        Perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver powerful bass and thrilling clarity for every track. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in and the music starts up again.

        Charging case. Get up to 24 hours of play time

        Charging case. Get up to 24 hours of play time

        The charging case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. A fully charged case gives you an extra 18 hours play time. The headphones will play for 6 hours from a single charge (5 hours with ANC). Charge them for 15 minutes to get 1 extra hour.

        Refined geometric design. Comfortable in-ear fit

        Refined geometric design. Comfortable in-ear fit

        The circular earbud housing boasts a tactile quality and is designed to subtly catch the light, creating an elegant, understated look. The oval-shaped acoustic tube sits comfortably and securely in your ear and maximises passive noise isolation.

        Dual mics for crystal clear calls. Mono mode

        Dual mics for crystal clear calls. Mono mode

        Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.

        Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

        Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

        Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Touch controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls and volume.

        Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling. Focus where you want it

        When the song deserves your full attention, these true wireless headphones let you immerse without distraction. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

        Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

        Integrated with the Google Assistant

        Simply tap the touch controls on the left earbud to wake the Google Assistant or any other voice assistant. The fully integrated Google Assistant lets you do more completely hands-free. Have notifications read to you, ask to play music-and more.

        IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

        The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable
          Ear caps
          3 sizes

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • AVRCP
          • A2DP
          • HSP
          • AAC
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Call on Hold
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Talk time
          6 hr
          Charging time
          1.5  hr
          Music play time
          6+18  hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Sensitivity
          108  dB
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Speaker diameter
          13 mm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.842  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10842 8
          Height
          16.7  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Net weight
          0.291  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.551  kg
          Width
          10.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          44.8  cm
          Width
          37.7  cm
          Height
          19.6  cm
          Gross weight
          7.592  kg
          Tare weight
          5.264  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10842 1
          Net weight
          2.328  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4.4  cm
          Width
          7.2  cm
          Weight
          0.073  kg
          Depth
          3.6  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.249  kg
          Net weight
          0.097  kg
          Tare weight
          0.152  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10842 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20153 8

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item