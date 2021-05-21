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2 year warranty

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30-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Wireless Headphones

TAUH202WT/00

3.9
| (13) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Get your sounds on
Epic playlists. The latest podcasts. These wireless on-ear headphones deliver crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it and the ear cups fold flat. You get 11 hours of play time. Plenty for the day. Or night.
See all benefits

Get your sounds on

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Up to 15 hours play time

  • Compact folding

15 hours of play time. Plenty for the day. Or the night.

You get 15 hours of play time and the 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass. A full charge takes between two and three hours

2–3 hour charging time.

A full charge takes between two and three hours.

32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.

32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

13

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

2

21/05/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Philips employee

Prima geluid en goede prijs-kwaliteit verhouding

[Employee of philipsglobal] De koptelefoon zit goed, en geeft een prima geluid. Hij is redelijk eenvoudig in gebruik, al is koppelen van nieuwe Bluetooth devices in Android nu eenmaal lastig. Als hij eenmaal gekoppeld is maakt hij automatisch contact bij aanzetten.

Pros

Goede prijs-kwaliteit, makkelijk in gebruik, goed geluid

This review was made for TAUH202WT Draadloze hoofdtelefoon

This review was made for TAUH202WT Draadloze hoofdtelefoon

11/08/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super Teil

Mein alter Kopfhörer hat den geist aufgegeben, deswegen entschied ich mich für diesen schlanken und tollen Bluetooth-Kopfhörer. Nutze bereits andere Produkte von Philips und bin begeistert. Top Preis und Leistung.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAUH202BK Kabellose Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAUH202BK Kabellose Kopfhörer

25/11/2021

België

België

Philips employee

Koptelefoon

[Employee of philipsglobal] Het is zeer goed voor mensen met gevoelige oren en is heel licht heeft ook goeie geluid

Pros

Goeie geluid

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAUH202BK Wireless Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAUH202BK Wireless Headphone

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