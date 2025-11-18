2 year warranty
Retro design, modern sound
240 W max (120 W RMS)
2 speed turntable
DAB+/FM, Bluetooth® 5.4
Bold mid-century looks tip the hat to legendary Philips radio designs from the 1930s and 1950s, while that rich, powerful sound grounds you in the here and now. Retro details like the wooden exterior and scooped speaker grille sit perfectly alongside modern conveniences like Bluetooth® and our handy companion app.
Get down to a soul-shaking 240 W max (120 W RMS) of rich, warm sound when streaming or grooving to the radio—and go to 120 W max (60 W RMS) when spinning records. Two large drivers and two tweeters are combined with a bass woofer and bass-reflex port to fill the air with soaring highs, expressive mids and controlled, powerful lows.
You can spin vinyl at 33 1/3 or 45 rpm on the die-cast aluminium platter, and the dust cover is removable if you prefer The Tina without it. A counterweighted aluminium tonearm and an anti-vibration mechanism ensure that the replaceable Audio-Technica stylus tracks the grooves just right: at max volumes, the party will be jumping but your records won't.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
chuda00
18/11/2025
United Kingdom
Amazing look, great sound
The PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina Bluetooth Turntable is one of those rare gadgets that perfectly blends classic design with modern convenience. Its retro styling immediately stands out — the warm wood finish, textured details, and subtle lighting make it as much a showpiece as it is a music player. Sound quality is excellent for its size. The built-in speakers deliver a rich, full sound with surprisingly good low-end depth, and there’s plenty of power to fill a medium-sized room. Vocals and instrumentals come through clearly, giving both vinyl and Bluetooth audio a satisfying warmth that feels true to the analog vibe. It supports two speeds, 33⅓ and 45 RPM, so you can spin both LPs and singles. The mechanism runs smoothly, and the anti-vibration design does a nice job minimising rumble and distortion, even at higher volumes. It’s the kind of setup where you can really hear the detail in each record — without the hiss or wobble that cheaper turntables sometimes produce. Bluetooth connectivity is quick and stable. Pairing a phone or tablet takes just a few seconds, and switching between vinyl and Bluetooth modes is seamless. Overall, the PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina is a fantastic turntable for music lovers who appreciate vintage looks but expect modern performance. It sounds great, feels well-built, and looks absolutely stunning in any living space.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
JLS888
10/11/2025
United Kingdom
Surprisingly Fantastic!!!!
The Tina is perfect if you love that cool, old-school look but still want all the modern technology. This is an all-in-one music system. What makes it stand out is that it doesn't sound cheap like a lot of other integrated record players. Surprisingly, it has good hardware for vinyl player, which reduces the risk of damaging my vinyls. Beyond vinyl, it also streams music easily via Bluetooth 5.4 and has DAB/FM radio built in. Although, we only really use it to play vinyls. Basically, if you want a simple, single-unit setup that looks fantastic and delivers surprisingly good sound, The Tina is fantastic.
Pros
High quality materials used and fantastic sound
Cons
Price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Trog
17/01/2026
France
Magnifique appareil, son ok, deux frustrations
Magnifique appareil, belle construction, lourd et stable. Le son est de qualité, mais la caisse presente une legere resonance dans le bas medium, et le volume sonore n’est pas en rapport avec les 120W RMS annoncés (le gain de l’amplificateur est faible donc même à fond ce n’est pas très fort). Le BT fonctionne très bien. On retrouve des sensations d’antant en l’utilisant, ma femme et mes enfants l’adorent ! Deux points d’amélioration très importants pour les prochaines mises à jour : 1- l’appareil se met en veille très rapidement et il n’est actuellement pas possible de le rallumer depuis l’appli mobile, on est obligé de se deplacer. Pourtant l’appareil est toujours alimenté donc techniquement il n’y a rien de compliqué à le faire. 2- le niveau de sortie Audio Out n’est pas fixe, il depend du reglage du volume, or il n’est pas possible de désactiver l’amplificateur interne. Par consequent il est impossible d’utiliser cet appareil comme une entrée Phono/Dab/BT pour une autre chaine hifi, ce qui rend cette sortie Audio Out inutile. Quel dommage ! Mais une mise à jour peut corriger cela.
Pros
Magnifique objet, plaisir d’antant
Cons
Se met en veille trop vite, il faut se deplacer pour le rallumer. La sortie Audio Out ne permet pas d’utiliser l’appareil comme une source de niveau fixe pour une autre chaîne hifi.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®
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