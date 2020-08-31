Search terms

    Wireless home speaker

    TAW6505/10
    • Bigger sound. Any room. Bigger sound. Any room. Bigger sound. Any room.
      Bigger sound. Any room.

      This powerful wireless speaker gives you 80 W of rich sound — on its own or as part of a multi-room setup. You get stereo sound packed with detail, perfect synchronisation and easy control whether connecting to your TV or other speakers. See all benefits

        Bigger sound. Any room.

        • Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio
        • DTS Play-Fi compatible
        • Connects with voice assistants
        • Built-in LED
        DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

        DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

        This wireless speaker is DTS Play-Fi compatible, so you can easily sync with other Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio. If your soundbar supports Play-Fi Surround, you can even make this speaker part of a true surround-sound setup on movie night.

        Rich sound in any room. Perfect synching between rooms

        Two woofers, two passive radiators and two tweeters combine to give you room-filling sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal and ensures that the audio syncs perfectly between speakers or rooms.

        Boost the sound of your smart assistant speakers

        Ask Alexa-enabled devices or any device that has the Google Assistant to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.

        Spotify Connect. Tidal. Deezer. It's all here

        Whether you're streaming directly from Spotify or accessing hi-res albums on Tidal via the Play-Fi app, this speaker streams it all. From party playlists in the lounge to podcasts in the office, everything you love will sound richer, deeper and clearer.

        Connects to all of your devices

        With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility you can stream your favourite music and podcasts however you want. If you use iOS devices you can use Siri to control the speaker with your voice.

        Built-in LED light. Works with Philips Ambilight TV

        This wireless speaker doesn't just do music, it does Ambilight too. Simply press the Ambilight link button on the speaker to connect to your TV. Enjoy a deeper Ambilight effect while you're watching movies or gaming or while listening to music.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (MAX)
          160 W
          Output power (RMS)
          80 W
          Total harmonic distortion
          10%
          Frequency response
          20 - 20k  Hz
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Driver configuration
          2-way
          Number of sound channels
          2.0
          Number of tweeters
          2
          Tweeter diameter
          1"
          Number of woofers
          2
          Woofer diameter
          3.5"
          Passive radiators
          2

        • Connectivity

          Multiple speaker connection
          Yes
          Multiple speaker scenario
          • Grouping
          • Stereo
          • Surround
          Multiple speaker technology
          DTS Play-Fi Multi-room
          Smart Home
          • Spotify Connect
          • Built-in Chromecast
          • Works with OK Google
          • Works with Alexa
          • Works with Apple AirPlay 2
          Audio in
          • Yes
          • 1 x 3.5 mm
          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Bluetooth version
          4.2
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 20 m or 66 ft
          Wi-Fi
          • 2.4 GHz/5 GHz
          • IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
          Network setup
          Play-Fi APP
          Wi-Fi antenna
          Built-in
          DLNA Standard
          No

        • Compatibility

          Smartphone/tablet APP control
          Yes

        • Convenience

          User Interface
          Built-in LED: multi-colour
          Light Effect
          Yes
          Built-in microphone
          0
          Hands-free calling
          No

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz
          Standby mode
          Yes
          Power bank
          No

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick start guide

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          15.1  cm
          Height
          13.2  cm
          Weight
          3.51  kg
          Width
          35  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Width
          38.8  cm
          Depth
          20.5  cm
          Gross weight
          4.415  kg
          Height
          21.1  cm
          Net weight
          3.51  kg
          Tare weight
          0.905  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          EAN
          48 95229 10986 5

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

