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Discontinued

Wireless home speaker

TAW6505/10

3.3

| (47) Reviews

Bigger sound. Any room.

This powerful wireless speaker gives you 80 W of rich sound — on its own or as part of a multi-room setup. You get stereo sound packed with detail, perfect synchronisation and easy control whether connecting to your TV or other speakers.

See all benefits

Bigger sound. Any room.

  • Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio

  • DTS Play-Fi compatible

  • Connects with voice assistants

  • Built-in LED

DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

This wireless speaker is DTS Play-Fi compatible, so you can easily sync with other Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio. If your soundbar supports Play-Fi Surround, you can even make this speaker part of a true surround-sound setup on movie night.

Rich sound in any room. Perfect synching between rooms

Two woofers, two passive radiators and two tweeters combine to give you room-filling sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal and ensures that the audio syncs perfectly between speakers or rooms.

Boost the sound of your smart assistant speakers

Ask Alexa-enabled devices or any device that has the Google Assistant to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

47

Reviews

01/02/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing PlayFi speaker, so good that I bought two.

I'm using it with DLNA server and play local music upstairs and downstairs using two speakers and one soundbar - absolutely flawless. Loud enough to cook in the kitchen with all fans on. High quality sound, especially with Critical Listening Mode. App is just ok and not overcomplicated. I know there are online services compatible like Amazon Music, Tidaletc. but I'm not using them. Just 10/10 product for me.

Pros

PlayFi system compatible, seamless updates, fast connection, Bluetooth, Chromecast compatible,

Cons

PlayFi is updating and managing the PlayFi software but separate Philips app needed to control the lights and update firmware. That's not neat but irrelevant for me.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAW6505 Wireless home speaker

Date of Use 2024-01-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAW6505 Wireless home speaker

Date of Use 2024-01-01

19/05/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Goed geluid en werkt perfect met iPhone en Spotify

Ideaal dat je Spotify aanzet en ook al gaat je internet uit of loop je naar een ander wifi signaal, hij blijft spelen. Storingsvrij. Boekje zat niet in de doos maar kan je online makkelijk vinden. Wel eerst update doen want die is nodig. Goed geluid en mooi de lichteffecten

Pros

Geluid, werkt perfect met iPhone, storingsvrij

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAW6505 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik

Date of Use 2023-04-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAW6505 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik

Date of Use 2023-04-19

11/11/2022

Nederland

Nederland

Het duurt even, maar dan heb je ook wat!

Ik heb er 2 gekocht, als aanvulling op mijn B97 Fidelio soundbar. Net als bij de B97 moet je eerst diverse updates downloaden en installeren. Dit duurt even, net als het koppelen en afstellen v.d. speakers met bv. Spotify. Maar het geluid is top en het Ambilight is leuke aanvulling!

Pros

Design, geluid, koppelmogelijkheden

Cons

Je moet je door de app worstelen. Philips Sound app is okay, de aanvullende PS app verwarrend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAW6505 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik

Date of Use 2022-10-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAW6505 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik

Date of Use 2022-10-11

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