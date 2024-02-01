Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TAW6505/10
Bigger sound. Any room.
This powerful wireless speaker gives you 80 W of rich sound — on its own or as part of a multi-room setup. You get stereo sound packed with detail, perfect synchronisation and easy control whether connecting to your TV or other speakers.
Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
Built-in LED
This wireless speaker is DTS Play-Fi compatible, so you can easily sync with other Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio. If your soundbar supports Play-Fi Surround, you can even make this speaker part of a true surround-sound setup on movie night.
Two woofers, two passive radiators and two tweeters combine to give you room-filling sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal and ensures that the audio syncs perfectly between speakers or rooms.
Ask Alexa-enabled devices or any device that has the Google Assistant to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.
3.3
of 5
47
Reviews
KrisDeb
01/02/2024
United Kingdom
Amazing PlayFi speaker, so good that I bought two.
I'm using it with DLNA server and play local music upstairs and downstairs using two speakers and one soundbar - absolutely flawless. Loud enough to cook in the kitchen with all fans on. High quality sound, especially with Critical Listening Mode. App is just ok and not overcomplicated. I know there are online services compatible like Amazon Music, Tidaletc. but I'm not using them. Just 10/10 product for me.
Pros
PlayFi system compatible, seamless updates, fast connection, Bluetooth, Chromecast compatible,
Cons
PlayFi is updating and managing the PlayFi software but separate Philips app needed to control the lights and update firmware. That's not neat but irrelevant for me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6505 Wireless home speaker
Date of Use 2024-01-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6505 Wireless home speaker
Date of Use 2024-01-01
Sjoerdito
19/05/2023
Nederland
Goed geluid en werkt perfect met iPhone en Spotify
Ideaal dat je Spotify aanzet en ook al gaat je internet uit of loop je naar een ander wifi signaal, hij blijft spelen. Storingsvrij. Boekje zat niet in de doos maar kan je online makkelijk vinden. Wel eerst update doen want die is nodig. Goed geluid en mooi de lichteffecten
Pros
Geluid, werkt perfect met iPhone, storingsvrij
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6505 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik
Date of Use 2023-04-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6505 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik
Date of Use 2023-04-19
Tricolores 1896
11/11/2022
Nederland
Het duurt even, maar dan heb je ook wat!
Ik heb er 2 gekocht, als aanvulling op mijn B97 Fidelio soundbar. Net als bij de B97 moet je eerst diverse updates downloaden en installeren. Dit duurt even, net als het koppelen en afstellen v.d. speakers met bv. Spotify. Maar het geluid is top en het Ambilight is leuke aanvulling!
Pros
Design, geluid, koppelmogelijkheden
Cons
Je moet je door de app worstelen. Philips Sound app is okay, de aanvullende PS app verwarrend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6505 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik
Date of Use 2022-10-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6505 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik
Date of Use 2022-10-11