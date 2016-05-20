2 year warranty
Discontinued
TX1BK/00
Black
The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
3.7
of 5
9
Reviews
Tek16
20/05/2016
Sverige
Verified buyer
Nöjd
Jag är mycket nöjd med Philips TX1 hörlurar. Det är bortom mig förväntning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1BK In-ear-hörlurar med mikrofon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1BK In-ear-hörlurar med mikrofon
ChrizDean
27/03/2015
Sverige
WOW!
Jag har under åren ägt många in earlurar av skiftande kvalitet, allt från budgetlurar för 150 kr till 900 kr. Dessa är utan tvekan de allra bästa jag har provat. Fick dom idag och kan å det varmaste rekommendera dom. Behövde inte ens ställa in equalizern utan det var perfekt och moget ljud från början. Riktigt bra jobbat, Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1WT In-ear-hörlurar med mikrofon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1WT In-ear-hörlurar med mikrofon
Arnaudst44
19/08/2015
France
Très bons intra auriculaires
Après avoir testé de nombreux intras, celui ci sort du lot, par ses graves profondes, son ergonomie, son confort, et la qualité generale du produit. Le cable plat est un plus. Il manque cependant le reglage du volume au niveau du bouton, mais vu la qualité, on oublie ce petit manque.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1BK Écouteurs intra-auriculaires avec Micro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1BK Écouteurs intra-auriculaires avec Micro