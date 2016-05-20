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  • High-Resolution Sound
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound
  • High-Resolution Sound

Discontinued

In-ear headphones with mic

TX1BK/00

3.7
| (9) Reviews
High-Resolution Sound
The Philips TX1 delivers high-resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle-free
See all benefits

Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

High-Resolution Sound

  • Black

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.

Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

9

Reviews

3
2

20/05/2016

Sverige

Sverige

Verified buyer

Nöjd

Jag är mycket nöjd med Philips TX1 hörlurar. Det är bortom mig förväntning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1BK In-ear-hörlurar med mikrofon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1BK In-ear-hörlurar med mikrofon

27/03/2015

Sverige

Sverige

WOW!

Jag har under åren ägt många in earlurar av skiftande kvalitet, allt från budgetlurar för 150 kr till 900 kr. Dessa är utan tvekan de allra bästa jag har provat. Fick dom idag och kan å det varmaste rekommendera dom. Behövde inte ens ställa in equalizern utan det var perfekt och moget ljud från början. Riktigt bra jobbat, Philips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1WT In-ear-hörlurar med mikrofon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1WT In-ear-hörlurar med mikrofon

19/08/2015

France

France

Très bons intra auriculaires

Après avoir testé de nombreux intras, celui ci sort du lot, par ses graves profondes, son ergonomie, son confort, et la qualité generale du produit. Le cable plat est un plus. Il manque cependant le reglage du volume au niveau du bouton, mais vu la qualité, on oublie ce petit manque.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1BK Écouteurs intra-auriculaires avec Micro

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1BK Écouteurs intra-auriculaires avec Micro

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