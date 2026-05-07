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  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
  • Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day

AccessoriesShaving UV Cube

UVC10/00

3.9
| (66) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day
Enjoy a clean and hygienic shave every day by using the Shaving UV Cube, which kills up to 99.9% of bacteria**.
See all benefits

Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria**

Enjoy extra-hygienic* shaving every day

  • Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria**

  • Strong disinfectant properties

Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria**

Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria**

With the Philips Shaving UV Cube, the surface of your shaving unit is treated with UV light. It has 3 built-in UV-C LEDs with a powerful 275 nm wavelength, which kill up to 99.9% of bacteria** for a clean and hygienic shave.

Strong disinfectant properties

Strong disinfectant properties

The Shaving UV Cube makes use of UV-C light. With its short wavelength, UV-C is known for its strong disinfectant properties. UV-C is effective in inactivating microorganisms, making it an effective means to safely disinfect objects' surfaces and spaces.

Shaving UV Cube compatibility

Shaving UV Cube compatibility

Shaving UV Cube is compatible with: Series 5000, 5000X, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000, 9000 Prestige, i9000, i9000 Prestige and i9000 Prestige Ultra.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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3.9

of 5

66

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

07/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant blade cleaning concept

Brilliant system cleans really well can't recommend this strongly enough superb system. Only issue is getting hold of the cartridges & being sure your buying the correct one.

Pros

Fantastic

Cons

Getting hold of wash cartridges for 9000i razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2026-05-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2026-05-07

20/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Razor looks like new

Your razor looks new after using this, I could never get my razor as clean as this, I even put my old razor in to the liquid, it came out so clean. I wont use water to clean my razor, I use this after every shave.

Pros

It does what its meant to do.

Cons

May be price, I change mine every month, but still think it is worth buying

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

17/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Keeps your shaver like new

The pods are easy to use in the Quick Cleaner and leaves my shaver smelling fresh and clean.

Pros

Convenient

Cons

Quite expensive if product used every day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

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Disclaimers

  1. When using the Shaving UV Cube

  2. Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria on the shaver unit surface in 10 minutes, tested by a 3rd-party lab