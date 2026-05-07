2 year warranty
Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria**
Strong disinfectant properties
With the Philips Shaving UV Cube, the surface of your shaving unit is treated with UV light. It has 3 built-in UV-C LEDs with a powerful 275 nm wavelength, which kill up to 99.9% of bacteria** for a clean and hygienic shave.
The Shaving UV Cube makes use of UV-C light. With its short wavelength, UV-C is known for its strong disinfectant properties. UV-C is effective in inactivating microorganisms, making it an effective means to safely disinfect objects' surfaces and spaces.
Shaving UV Cube is compatible with: Series 5000, 5000X, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000, 9000 Prestige, i9000, i9000 Prestige and i9000 Prestige Ultra.
3.9
of 5
66
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Ian M B
07/05/2026
United Kingdom
Brilliant blade cleaning concept
Brilliant system cleans really well can't recommend this strongly enough superb system. Only issue is getting hold of the cartridges & being sure your buying the correct one.
Pros
Fantastic
Cons
Getting hold of wash cartridges for 9000i razor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2026-05-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2026-05-07
Red 66
20/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Razor looks like new
Your razor looks new after using this, I could never get my razor as clean as this, I even put my old razor in to the liquid, it came out so clean. I wont use water to clean my razor, I use this after every shave.
Pros
It does what its meant to do.
Cons
May be price, I change mine every month, but still think it is worth buying
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Green Jaguar
17/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Keeps your shaver like new
The pods are easy to use in the Quick Cleaner and leaves my shaver smelling fresh and clean.
Pros
Convenient
Cons
Quite expensive if product used every day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
When using the Shaving UV Cube
Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria on the shaver unit surface in 10 minutes, tested by a 3rd-party lab