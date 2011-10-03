2 year warranty
Discontinued
WACS7000/51
Enjoy all your music in every room
Store your whole life's music on the 80GB hard disk and enjoy wireless streaming from the Center to the Station. Experience hi-speed CD-ripping. Plus, you can playback your GoGear or iPod by using the optional 2-in-1 dock.
The Class 'D' Digital Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, the Class 'D' Digital Amplifier has over 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
The Music Follows Me feature allows you to take your favourite music from room to room in your house without having to restart navigation and playback of that particular track. At the touch of a button, your favourite song will follow you anywhere you go in your house.
Universal Plug and Play is an industry standard technology that lets you connect to any Universal Plug and Play-enabled device to receive or transmit music. Your Wireless Music Centre utilises Universal Plug and Play to ensure an easy and standard way to connect to other Universal Plug and Play-enabled devices. You can easily connect your Wireless Music Centre to other media devices to receive or to transfer content.
3.2
of 5
17
Reviews
BigW
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Having had this stereo for about 4 years now it has never put a foot wrong and is compact and very easy to use. The sound quality is excellent.
The Streamium Stereo is very easy to use and is compact. The sound quality is excellent and the remote controls very straight forward and easy to use. I have never had any issues with it in the 4 years I have owned it and would thoroughly recommend it to anyone. It has also brought some really good comments from Friends and Relatives who have been at parties and heard it for themselves. Excellent for barbeques in the garden as well as the satellite units are very compact!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station
Scott168
13/06/2013
Nederland
uitstekend product
Voldoet volledig aan de verwachtingen, onthaard als de beste.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station
04/05/2021
España
Fué un producto muy innovador en su día
Excelente experiencia musical, con música a donde ibas dentro del hogar mediante streaming, buena capacidad del disco duro y el software de gestión de contenidos, Eso sí genial, mientras funcionó
Pros
Producto innovador. Cliente /Servidor de contenidos musicales
Cons
El abandono por parte de Philips en relación al servicio técnico y actualizaciónes
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center y Satélite
Date of Use 2019-05-04
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center y Satélite
Date of Use 2019-05-04