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Discontinued

StreamiumWireless Music Centre&Station

WACS7000/51

3.2

| (17) Reviews

Enjoy all your music in every room

Store your whole life's music on the 80GB hard disk and enjoy wireless streaming from the Center to the Station. Experience hi-speed CD-ripping. Plus, you can playback your GoGear or iPod by using the optional 2-in-1 dock.

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Total music enjoyment and freedom

Enjoy all your music in every room

Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

The Class 'D' Digital Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, the Class 'D' Digital Amplifier has over 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

Music Follows Me: take your music with you from room to room

Music Follows Me: take your music with you from room to room

The Music Follows Me feature allows you to take your favourite music from room to room in your house without having to restart navigation and playback of that particular track. At the touch of a button, your favourite song will follow you anywhere you go in your house.

Wireless streaming from PC via UPnP

Universal Plug and Play is an industry standard technology that lets you connect to any Universal Plug and Play-enabled device to receive or transmit music. Your Wireless Music Centre utilises Universal Plug and Play to ensure an easy and standard way to connect to other Universal Plug and Play-enabled devices. You can easily connect your Wireless Music Centre to other media devices to receive or to transfer content.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

17

Reviews

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Having had this stereo for about 4 years now it has never put a foot wrong and is compact and very easy to use. The sound quality is excellent.

The Streamium Stereo is very easy to use and is compact. The sound quality is excellent and the remote controls very straight forward and easy to use. I have never had any issues with it in the 4 years I have owned it and would thoroughly recommend it to anyone. It has also brought some really good comments from Friends and Relatives who have been at parties and heard it for themselves. Excellent for barbeques in the garden as well as the satellite units are very compact!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station

13/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

uitstekend product

Voldoet volledig aan de verwachtingen, onthaard als de beste.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station

04/05/2021

España

España

Fué un producto muy innovador en su día

Excelente experiencia musical, con música a donde ibas dentro del hogar mediante streaming, buena capacidad del disco duro y el software de gestión de contenidos, Eso sí genial, mientras funcionó

Pros

Producto innovador. Cliente /Servidor de contenidos musicales

Cons

El abandono por parte de Philips en relación al servicio técnico y actualizaciónes

This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center y Satélite

Date of Use 2019-05-04

This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center y Satélite

Date of Use 2019-05-04

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