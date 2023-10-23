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Discontinued

Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

WAS7000/12

3.6

| (5) Reviews

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Wireless streaming between Music Centre and Station(s)

Wireless streaming between Music Centre and Station(s)

With wireless streaming, you don't need to download and store large music files on our audio device. Instead, you can listen to favourite songs as they are continuously streamed to all the Music Stations - at the same time. Have your music follow you from room to room with Music Follows Me - no need to restart navigation and playback. Music Broadcast simultaneously broadcasts the music you want from the Centre to all Stations. And with My Room, My Music, any family member can enjoy selected music from the stored collection in any room that is equipped with a Wireless Music Centre or Station.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Alarm and timer functionality

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

5

Reviews

2

23/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great addition to my collection

The sound quality is good, the functions are useful and it looks good

Pros

Looks good and sounds good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

Date of Use 2023-09-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

Date of Use 2023-09-23

27/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Now old, But Still Amazing!!!

After 10 years later and still as wonderful as the firs day. The sound produced by this media system is not just “Amazing” it’s at times (given the right source) “Out Of This World” with bass that defies the compact form and rich middd’s and crisp and clear highs. As always the correct positioning is essential to the sound that can be reproduced by it’s engaging and exciting sound field. I can only Recommend this as a Dimond in the rough. With many flat panel being just that “Flat” lacking in all the departments that the WAC7500 & WAS7000 excell. A must buy even in 2018 this is a wonderful addition to any room in the house. With the added bonus of being WiFi and modular I would advise anyone to buy it now if you can.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

15/07/2012

Suisse

Suisse

sehr gute Farbwiedergabe

Gerät braucht zu lange bis Programm läuft. Aus dem Standby Modus sollte das gewünschte Programm direkt angewählt werden können

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

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