2 year warranty
Discontinued
WAS7000/12
With wireless streaming, you don't need to download and store large music files on our audio device. Instead, you can listen to favourite songs as they are continuously streamed to all the Music Stations - at the same time. Have your music follow you from room to room with Music Follows Me - no need to restart navigation and playback. Music Broadcast simultaneously broadcasts the music you want from the Centre to all Stations. And with My Room, My Music, any family member can enjoy selected music from the stored collection in any room that is equipped with a Wireless Music Centre or Station.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
3.6
of 5
5
Reviews
Jazz3467
23/10/2023
United Kingdom
Great addition to my collection
The sound quality is good, the functions are useful and it looks good
Pros
Looks good and sounds good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station
Date of Use 2023-09-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station
Date of Use 2023-09-23
PhilMidd
27/03/2018
United Kingdom
Now old, But Still Amazing!!!
After 10 years later and still as wonderful as the firs day. The sound produced by this media system is not just “Amazing” it’s at times (given the right source) “Out Of This World” with bass that defies the compact form and rich middd’s and crisp and clear highs. As always the correct positioning is essential to the sound that can be reproduced by it’s engaging and exciting sound field. I can only Recommend this as a Dimond in the rough. With many flat panel being just that “Flat” lacking in all the departments that the WAC7500 & WAS7000 excell. A must buy even in 2018 this is a wonderful addition to any room in the house. With the added bonus of being WiFi and modular I would advise anyone to buy it now if you can.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station
hansli
15/07/2012
Suisse
sehr gute Farbwiedergabe
Gerät braucht zu lange bis Programm läuft. Aus dem Standby Modus sollte das gewünschte Programm direkt angewählt werden können
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station