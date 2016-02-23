2 year warranty
High-resolution audio
Over-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music's dynamics and deliver well-balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.
An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.
Awards
4.9
of 5
34
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Cyber
23/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb sound
I've owned these headphones for 3 months now and I'm very pleased with them. To me they have a very warm sound, I use mine with an oppo ha-2 DAC but they also sound great directly from my iPhone 6 or iPod classic with both devices able to drive the headphones plenty loud enough! I find the bass response from these headphones to be sublime, I listen to rock music mostly and never find these headphones fatiguing, the open backed design giving a wider soundstage than my other closed back headphones. The downside to that being that these headphones are large and I wouldn't wear them out of the house, they also leak sound but not excessively, they are really meant for home use! I really feel that these headphones are built to last, being constructed with premium materials, they have a quality feel. It would have been good if they came with a hard case to keep them dust free whilst stored or even a bag but that's just something you can add yourself, the design and sound are what counts and in that regard they are superb!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones
Nevthebear
23/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb sound
I've owned these headphones for 3 months now and I'm very pleased with them. To me they have a very warm sound, I use mine with an oppo ha-2 DAC but they also sound great directly from my iPhone 6 or iPod classic with both devices able to drive the headphones plenty loud enough! I find the bass response from these headphones to be sublime, I listen to rock music mostly and never find these headphones fatiguing, the open backed design giving a wider soundstage than my other closed back headphones. The downside to that being that these headphones are large and I wouldn't wear them out of the house, they also leak sound but not excessively, they are really meant for home use! I really feel that these headphones are built to last, being constructed with premium materials, they have a quality feel. It would have been good if they came with a hard case to keep them dust free whilst stored or even a bag but that's just something you can add yourself, the design and sound are what counts and in that regard they are superb!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones
Bonkerr
22/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great sound
This product cannot be beaten for comfort and for the sound quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones