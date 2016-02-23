I've owned these headphones for 3 months now and I'm very pleased with them. To me they have a very warm sound, I use mine with an oppo ha-2 DAC but they also sound great directly from my iPhone 6 or iPod classic with both devices able to drive the headphones plenty loud enough! I find the bass response from these headphones to be sublime, I listen to rock music mostly and never find these headphones fatiguing, the open backed design giving a wider soundstage than my other closed back headphones. The downside to that being that these headphones are large and I wouldn't wear them out of the house, they also leak sound but not excessively, they are really meant for home use! I really feel that these headphones are built to last, being constructed with premium materials, they have a quality feel. It would have been good if they came with a hard case to keep them dust free whilst stored or even a bag but that's just something you can add yourself, the design and sound are what counts and in that regard they are superb!!