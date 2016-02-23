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FidelioHeadphones

X2/00

4.9

| (34) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

High-fidelity sound, in the comfort of your home

With the Fidelio X2 headphones, you're in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse yourself in pristine sound details and a custom-fit design that's crafted for your total enjoyment.

See all benefits

High-fidelity sound, in the comfort of your home

  • High-resolution audio

  • Over-ear

  • Deluxe memory foam cushions

Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for a perfect fit

Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for a perfect fit

The self-adjustable lightweight hammock features an airy 3D mesh, which is not only breathable, but is also flexible enough to ensure a perfect fit – always.

3.5-mm-to-6.3-mm adapter included

High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

34

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2
1

23/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Superb sound

I've owned these headphones for 3 months now and I'm very pleased with them. To me they have a very warm sound, I use mine with an oppo ha-2 DAC but they also sound great directly from my iPhone 6 or iPod classic with both devices able to drive the headphones plenty loud enough! I find the bass response from these headphones to be sublime, I listen to rock music mostly and never find these headphones fatiguing, the open backed design giving a wider soundstage than my other closed back headphones. The downside to that being that these headphones are large and I wouldn't wear them out of the house, they also leak sound but not excessively, they are really meant for home use! I really feel that these headphones are built to last, being constructed with premium materials, they have a quality feel. It would have been good if they came with a hard case to keep them dust free whilst stored or even a bag but that's just something you can add yourself, the design and sound are what counts and in that regard they are superb!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones

23/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Superb sound

I've owned these headphones for 3 months now and I'm very pleased with them. To me they have a very warm sound, I use mine with an oppo ha-2 DAC but they also sound great directly from my iPhone 6 or iPod classic with both devices able to drive the headphones plenty loud enough! I find the bass response from these headphones to be sublime, I listen to rock music mostly and never find these headphones fatiguing, the open backed design giving a wider soundstage than my other closed back headphones. The downside to that being that these headphones are large and I wouldn't wear them out of the house, they also leak sound but not excessively, they are really meant for home use! I really feel that these headphones are built to last, being constructed with premium materials, they have a quality feel. It would have been good if they came with a hard case to keep them dust free whilst stored or even a bag but that's just something you can add yourself, the design and sound are what counts and in that regard they are superb!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones

22/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sound

This product cannot be beaten for comfort and for the sound quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2 Headphones

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