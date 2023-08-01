Search terms

    Shaver 3000X Series

    Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    X3003/02
    Comfortable, clean shave
      Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      X3003/02
      Comfortable, clean shave

      The Philips Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver gives you a comfortable, clean shave and good value. 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, wet and dry use, and a pop-up trimmer make the shaver easy to use and always reliable. See all benefits

      Comfortable, clean shave

      Comfortable, clean shave

      Comfortable, clean shave

        Comfortable, clean shave

        With SkinProtect Technology

        • PowerCut Blades
        • Shave wet and dry
        • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
        • 4D Flex Heads
        PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

        PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

        27  self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

        Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

        Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

        Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

        4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

        4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

        Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

        Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

        Our shaver blades are made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel to resist corrosion, prevent impurities and protect your skin.

        Pop-up trimmer for your moustache and sideburns

        Pop-up trimmer for your moustache and sideburns

        Refine and define your moustache and sideburns to complete your look with the pop-up trimmer.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button so you can rinse it clean under running water.

        40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

        40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

        In just an hour, the durable NiMH battery is fully charged for about 13 shaves. In a hurry? A 5 minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.

        Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

        Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

        Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

        Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty or charging.

        Convenient charging

        Convenient charging

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

        Made with care for you and the planet

        Made with care for you and the planet

        The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade-production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

        Trim nose and ear hair

        Trim nose and ear hair

        Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap
          Nose trimmer included
          Yes
          Pop-up trimmer included
          Yes

        • Power

          Run time
          40 min/13 shaves
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Quick charge
          Yes, 5 minutes
          Charging time
          1 hour full charge

        • Design

          Colour
          Celestial Blue
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handle

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
          2 year warranty
          Yes

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          4D Flex Heads
          Shaving system
          • PowerCut blade system
          • 27 self-sharpening blades
          • 55.000 cuts/minute

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator
          Wet and Dry
          Shave wet or dry
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Operation
          Cordless use only
          Waterproof
          • Waterproof IPX7
          • Showerproof

        • SkinProtect technology

          Skin Protection
          Anti-Corrosion Shaving System

