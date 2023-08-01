Search terms

      Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      X3053/00

      The Philips Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver gives you a comfortable, clean shave and good value. 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, wet and dry use, and a pop-up trimmer make the shaver easy to use and always reliable.

      Shaver 3000X Series
      Shaver 3000X Series

      Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      Comfortable, clean shave

      With SkinProtect Technology

      • PowerCut Blades
      • Shave wet and dry
      • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
      • 4D Flex Heads
      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      27  self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

      Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

      Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

      Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

      4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

      4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

      Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Suitable for head shaving​

      Suitable for head shaving​

      The shaver is designed to be a versatile solution that allows you to confidently shave both your face and head

      Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

      Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

      Our shaver blades are made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel to resist corrosion, prevent impurities and protect your skin.

      Pop-up trimmer for your moustache and sideburns

      Pop-up trimmer for your moustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your moustache and sideburns to complete your look with the pop-up trimmer.

      45 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

      45 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

      In just an hour, the durable NiMH battery is fully charged for about 15 shaves. In a hurry? A 5 minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button so you can rinse it clean under running water.

      Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

      Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

      Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

      Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

      Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

      Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty or charging.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade-production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

      Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

      Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

      Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproof rating means it can be submerged in one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Protective cap
        Yes
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        45 minutes
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Quick charge
        Yes, 5 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour full charge

      • Design

        Colour
        Celestial Blue
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handle

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2 year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        4D Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        • PowerCut blade system
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        • 55.000 cuts/minute

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Operation
        Cordless use only
        Waterproof
        • Waterproof IPX7*
        • Showerproof

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
