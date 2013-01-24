Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Fidelio

    X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

    X3/00
    Fidelio
    Overall Rating / 5
    9 Awards
    Fidelio
    • Like a concert hall for your ears Like a concert hall for your ears Like a concert hall for your ears
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

      X3/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      9 Awards

      Like a concert hall for your ears

      From the singer's breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on. See all benefits

      Philips Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

      Like a concert hall for your ears

      From the singer's breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on. See all benefits

      Like a concert hall for your ears

      From the singer's breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on. See all benefits

      Philips Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

      Like a concert hall for your ears

      From the singer's breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Like a concert hall for your ears

        Designed for audiophiles

        • Wide, natural soundstage
        • Feather-light comfort
        • Leather/metal premium finish
        • Detachable 3 m cable
        Engineered for exceptional performance

        Engineered for exceptional performance

        The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones boast double-layered ear shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear for optimal accuracy at high frequencies. The result: flawless performance, with exquisite detail.

        Feel the passion. Premium design

        Feel the passion. Premium design

        These over-ear headphones aren't just built to sound spectacular: they feel incredible too. The light, soft inner headband adjusts to fit perfectly. The outer headband adds a reassuring weight, while the snug fit of the feather-light memory foam ear-cup cushions creates a perfect seal. Ideal for long listening sessions.

        Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

        Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

        The open-back ear-cup design is covered with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. Air is able to flow freely through the fabric, eliminating air pressure build-up behind the diaphragm and creating immersive, spacious sound.

        The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers

        The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers

        The 50 mm acoustic drivers boast diaphragms composed of multiple polymer layers and filled with damping gel. The flexibility and smoothness of each diaphragm delivers perfectly balanced sound. The bass is impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies are exquisitely detailed.

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

        Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, these Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a high-resolution source, you'll get the full benefit of lossless audio that's recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs for a brilliantly lifelike performance.

        Acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric

        Acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric

        The clean, elegant design of these premium over-ear headphones is a beautiful update to their predecessor — the legendary Fidelio X2. The dark satin finish of the metal frame seems to float over the durable, black Kvadrat fabric that covers the ear cups.

        Sumptuous Muirhead leather. Responsibly sourced

        Sumptuous Muirhead leather. Responsibly sourced

        The black Muirhead Scottish leather that covers the outer and inner headband is sustainably and ethically sourced. Beautifully soft and textured, this high-performance leather lends a sophisticated touch to the headphones.

        Authentic sound from any source

        Immerse yourself in your favourite albums, however you like to listen. The included cable boasts a 6.3–3.5 mm jack adapter, so you can listen on your smart device as well as your home setup.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3-mm adapter
          Cable management
          Cable clip

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          detachable Oxygen-free cable (3 m)

        • Sound

          Distortion
          <0.1% THD
          Diaphragm
          LMC
          Speaker diameter
          50 mm
          Sensitivity
          100 dB @ 1mW
          Maximum power input
          500 mW
          Impedance
          30 Ohm
          Frequency response
          5 - 40,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Acoustic system
          Open
          Type
          dynamic

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 10278 1
          Depth
          12.2  cm
          Gross weight
          1.35  kg
          Height
          31  cm
          Net weight
          0.435  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.915  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          24.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10278 8
          Number of consumer packages
          2
          Gross weight
          3.18  kg
          Height
          31  cm
          Length
          26.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.87  kg
          Tare weight
          2.31  kg
          Width
          25.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          11  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Weight
          0.38  kg
          Width
          19  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item