2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wide, natural soundstage
Feather-light comfort
Leather/metal premium finish
Detachable 3 m cable
The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones boast double-layered ear shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear for optimal accuracy at high frequencies. The result: flawless performance, with exquisite detail.
These over-ear headphones aren't just built to sound spectacular: they feel incredible too. The light, soft inner headband adjusts to fit perfectly. The outer headband adds a reassuring weight, while the snug fit of the feather-light memory foam ear-cup cushions creates a perfect seal. Ideal for long listening sessions.
The open-back ear-cup design is covered with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. Air is able to flow freely through the fabric, eliminating air pressure build-up behind the diaphragm and creating immersive, spacious sound.
Awards
4.8
of 5
30
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Piano Man
16/01/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great sound and very comfortable
Having previously owned Sennheisser 575's, I had been considering the X3's as a logical next step. I aim to use the X3,'s for listening to classical music and jazz from Bach to Herbie Hancock, and for playing keyboard at home. The X3's are big and comfy, early days yet but great (in my opinion) for chamber music and vocals. They're crystal clear used direct from a Marantz CD 6007, instruments and vocals are detailed and spacious. Build quality seems good, can't see any flaws The leather and Kvadrat fabric lends an air of luxury.
Pros
Great sound, comfortable, luxury finish and build quality
Cons
They're almost too nice, keeping them stored in a bag to preserve the finish
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones
Island_Lon
05/10/2020
United Kingdom
Outstanding headphones, unbelievable sound
They look the part, very high quality materials, but best of all is the sound quality... used in conjunction with my 1988 800 series equipment it’s hard to imagine anything better
Pros
Quality - build & dound
Cons
None that I have found yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones
boerm309
15/05/2022
Nederland
Verified buyer
Hoodtelefoon
Zeer goede pasform uitstekende geluids-weergave en waar voor je geld
Pros
Dikke duim
Cons
n.v.t.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X3 Over oor X3-koptelefoon met draad, open achterkant
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X3 Over oor X3-koptelefoon met draad, open achterkant