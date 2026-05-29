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Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads
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XV1882/20
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Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads offer excellent floor-cleaning performance. Designed for efficiency, these reusable pads last up to 6 months, making them perfect for a sustainable clean. Keep your floors spotless.
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