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Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads

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Philips OneUpReplaceable Pads

XV1882/20

Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads

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Manuals & Documentation

Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads offer excellent floor-cleaning performance. Designed for efficiency, these reusable pads last up to 6 months, making them perfect for a sustainable clean. Keep your floors spotless.

  • PDF file
  • 29 May 2026

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