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Original Philips OneUp 5000 Series Electric Mop

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Original Philips OneUp 5000 SeriesElectric Mop

XV5113/01

Original Philips OneUp 5000 Series Electric Mop

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  • FC_2024_XV5113_Support Video (SV1-PIM)_050_setup_67s_16x9_English
    FC_2024_XV5113_Support Video (SV1-PIM)_050_setup_67s_16x9_English
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    FC_2024_XV5113_Support Video (SV1-PIM)_060_maintenance_40s_16x9_English

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 492.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Quick Start Guide XV5113/all versions

  • PDF file, 2.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Parts & Accessories

    • Philips OneUp

    Philips OneUp
    USB Cable

    CRP1095/01
    • Cable length 1.5 m
    • Philips OneUp

    Philips OneUp
    Replaceable Pads

    XV1882/10
    • Floor meets gentle microfibre: Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors.
    • 50% faster drying versus manual mop: Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors.**
    • Easily removable: Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience.
    • OneUp technology: Patented technology pumps clean water while silently sucking up dirty water.
    • Reusable for up to 6 months: Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine washable and hand washable.
    • Philips OneUp

    Philips OneUp
    Replaceable Pads

    XV1882/20
    • Floor meets gentle microfibre: Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent surfaces.
    • 50% faster drying versus manual mop: Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors.**
    • Easily removable: Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience.
    • OneUp technology: Patented technology pumps clean water while silently sucking up dirty water.
    • Reusable for up to 6 months: Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine-washable and hand-washable.
    • Philips OneUp

    Philips OneUp
    Floor Cleaner

    XV1892/02
    • Extends mop life: Easy and optimal dosing formula reduces wear.
    • Easy dosing with 40 use cartridges: Ultra-concentrated formula provides delicate cleaning action.
    • Fast drying: Achieves 50% faster drying versus manual mops for a spotless clean.**
    • Economical solution: One cartridge replaces up to three bottles of regular detergent.
    • Pet & family friendly: Protects surfaces while promoting a healthier environment.

Troubleshooting

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