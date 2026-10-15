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My Philips Epilator is noisy

If you find your Philips epilator noisy while in use, rest assured that this is normal and nothing to worry about. The noise is caused by the opening and closing of the epilating discs. Also, the materials used to make the epilating discs is very hard for durability, which also makes the product quite noisy. 

If you notice that the sound changes during use, it is good to check if the product needs to be cleaned or charged. Watch the video below on how to properly use your epilator on dry skin.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE229/00, BRP531/00, BRE235/00. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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