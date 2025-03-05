I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
If your Philips shaver is not shaving as well as expected, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend that you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
The performance of your shaver may have declined because it needs to be cleaned. There can be hair or dirt particles stuck inside it, causing the shaving heads to not function correctly.
To fix this problem, properly clean your shaver. Remove the shaving heads and clean your shaver from the inside as well. For detailed cleaning instructions, refer to your user manual or view the video below.
In some shavers, a cleaning reminder symbol will blink to let you know that the shaver needs to be cleaned.
Tip: after tapping/clicking to start the video, tap/click the cog icon at the bottom of the video to enable subtitles for your language (if needed).
Another reason why your shaver might not be working properly is that it is not assembled correctly. For full instructions on how to reassemble your shaver, refer to your user manual or to the video below.
When using your Philips shaver, you can achieve optimal results by making circular movements with the shaver while applying gentle pressure, as shown in the illustration below.
The latest models of S7000 and S9000 will help you to achieve the perfect circular movements thanks to their motion-sensor control.
If you are a new user of the Philips shaver, keep in mind that your skin needs to adapt to the electric razor. This means that your skin may feel slightly irritated in the beginning. Allow yourself an adjustment period of two to three weeks with your new Philips shaver.
You can also use a gentle moisturiser or aftershave lotion to minimise skin irritation after shaving.
Shaving long hair can be uncomfortable and may lead to skin irritation.
If you have not shaved for a couple of days and have a heavy beard, it is a good idea to trim your beard before you start shaving. This technique also helps to reduce shaving time.
Some Philips shavers come with a trimming attachment that you can use to trim your beard. Alternatively, you can use a standard beard trimmer.
If none of these tips help, your shaver may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your shaver.
The information on this page applies to the following models:S8830/54 , XP521/03 , XP502/03 . Click here to show more product numbers ›