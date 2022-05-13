Search terms

      The exciting next generation Philips Ultinon Pro9100 LED range pushes the boundaries of light once again, performing at automotive OEM level. Equipped with exclusive Lumileds TopContact LED chips*, otherwise only available to car makers, these lights have optimized consistency, performance up to 350% brighter** and a cool white light color to provide sharper visibility.

      See the road better with up to 350% brighter light**

      Projecting a cool white light of up to 5800 K

      Up to 5,000 hours' use from a high performance bulb

      *Lumileds Atilon SMD LEDs for HL-[≈H1] and HL-[≈H3] types
      **Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs

      Low and high beam headlight bulbs

       

      The main driving lights of your car, illuminate a long range of the road and cars up ahead.

      Front fog light bulbs

       

      Light up the road immediately near the car, important for safe driving in foggy conditions.

      2 years product warranty + 3 year extended warranty

      Exclusive Lumileds TopContact LED chips*
      These unique OEM LEDs provide optimized light consistency and feature the ideal light color for sharper visibility

      AirFlux+, AirBoost and AirCool heat management systems***

      Diverts heat away from the light's critical components that enables the bulb to last longer

      SafeBeam technology


      Producing the best useable beam and glare-free pattern

      IP-certified with EMI-compliant


      IP-certified against dust ingress and with splash-water protection, the bulbs are also guaranteed EMI-compliant on electromagnetic interference

      ***Visits Philips.com/LED-bulbs for further details on LED bulb cooling systems

      Low and high beam headlight bulbs

      Front fog light bulbs

      LED headlight bulbs' accessories

       

      Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring and CANbus to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp and overcome the challenges such as flickering or dimmed lights.

      Type A
      Type D
      Type E
      Type H
      Type I
      Type K
      Type N
      Type P

      Ensure you buy the right connector ring and CANbus for your car model

      *All Philips LED upgrades are supplied with Standard Center ring

