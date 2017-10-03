Search terms
This style of beard takes its name from the waddling bird because of its similarity in shape to the flicky tail of a duck. It’s the final flourish at the end of a chin beard that gives it deliberate form and panache.
Certain beard types – like the wild Viking beard – go hand-in-hand with the ducktail, so you’ll often see a Viking ducktail beard combination. However, there are other variations that work well too, like a faded ducktail beard. A fade beard has a seamless transition from short sideburns to gradually longer hair down towards the chin, while a standard ducktail has equally short sides all over.
A full beard style like the ducktail is suitable for those who can grow a thick wedge of facial hair, no matter what shape their face is. In fact, it’s flattering for many different faces. If you have a round face, for example, a pointed ducktail beard can be a great way to add length to your face. If you have a diamond-shaped face, a short ducktail beard works in perfect harmony with your angular features.
Oval faces suit pretty much every beard style going, and as for triangular-shaped faces, a long ducktail beard can help lengthen a wide jawline and balance out a narrow forehead.
This style of facial hair is usually perfected by a barber, but if you have a steady hand, confidence, and a versatile shaver like the Philips OneBlade then you can create your own. The dual blade and multiple lengths of the OneBlade help you achieve a precise shape, and you only need one tool to trim, edge and shave.
1. Grow a full beard.
Even though you can rock a short ducktail, you still need a good amount of growth to shape your beard into a point. So the first step is to grow a thick beard, ideally so that it extends at least 3-4cm off the end of your chin. Keep it clean and well oiled while growing.
2. Shape the point.
Now we’re on to the most important step: how to trim a ducktail beard point. Grab your OneBlade and get ready to style. Looking in the mirror, shape the pointed ducktail at the end of your beard. Go with a wider, rougher point to begin with, and then refine it.
3. Shape the sides.
You’re now ready to neaten up the point and work a straight line up to and along your jawline – think sculpted. You want a clearly defined edge, and short, neat sideburns. Tidy up your upper lip too, unless you’re going for a beard without a moustache – in which case, remove entirely.
4. De-fuzz your neck and cheeks.
Once you’ve got the edges sorted, shave away the hair that extends lower down your neck and over your cheekbones. Keep your Adam’s apple in sight when trimming the neckline – if you shave hair away above the highest part of that then you probably won’t wind up with a natural look. Keep your cheek line high too, and go for a well-defined, crisp edge.
QP2530/25
As with any beard, you’ll want to wash your ducktail daily with a specialist beard shampoo, and add oil to soften the hairs. To keep yours looking smart, you’ll need to trim it every 3-4 weeks.
When considering how to trim a ducktail beard you might want to take a refresher on how to trim any beard perfectly. Get replacement blades for your OneBlade delivered to your door and rest assured you’ve got sharp tools at your disposal to keep your beard looking fresh.
From the full Viking to the pointed goatee to the faded ducktail beard, this versatile style is worth a try. You’d be quackers not to.