This style of facial hair is usually perfected by a barber, but if you have a steady hand, confidence, and a versatile shaver like the Philips OneBlade then you can create your own. The dual blade and multiple lengths of the OneBlade help you achieve a precise shape, and you only need one tool to trim, edge and shave.

1. Grow a full beard.

Even though you can rock a short ducktail, you still need a good amount of growth to shape your beard into a point. So the first step is to grow a thick beard, ideally so that it extends at least 3-4cm off the end of your chin. Keep it clean and well oiled while growing.

2. Shape the point.

Now we’re on to the most important step: how to trim a ducktail beard point. Grab your OneBlade and get ready to style. Looking in the mirror, shape the pointed ducktail at the end of your beard. Go with a wider, rougher point to begin with, and then refine it.

3. Shape the sides.

You’re now ready to neaten up the point and work a straight line up to and along your jawline – think sculpted. You want a clearly defined edge, and short, neat sideburns. Tidy up your upper lip too, unless you’re going for a beard without a moustache – in which case, remove entirely.

4. De-fuzz your neck and cheeks.

Once you’ve got the edges sorted, shave away the hair that extends lower down your neck and over your cheekbones. Keep your Adam’s apple in sight when trimming the neckline – if you shave hair away above the highest part of that then you probably won’t wind up with a natural look. Keep your cheek line high too, and go for a well-defined, crisp edge.

