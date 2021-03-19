Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips kids' headphones

    Perfect for playtime


    Volume limiting. Easy to use. Comfy. And tough. Philips kids’ headphones let kids enjoy their videos, music, and games, while helping you look out for their hearing.

    Kids enjoying a video using Philips kids open-ear headphones

    Discover Philips kids' headphones

    Philips K4607 kids open-ear wireless headphones

    Philips K4607 kids' open-ear wireless headphones


    With bone conduction technology

    Perfect for playtime

    Discover more ›
    Philips K2000 kids on-ear headphones

    Philips K2000


    Kids' on-ear headphones
    Kids' best companion

    Discover more ›
    Philips K4206 kids wireless on-ear headphones

    Philips K4206


    Kids' wireless on-ear headphones
    Bright and bold

    Discover more ›
    Close-up image of girls attending class using Philips open-ear kids headphone

    Comfortable, open-ear design

    Kids are always on the move! The ear cups of these lightweight headphones rest just in front of your child's ears so that whether they're gaming, doing an online lesson or listening to tunes, the headphones will remain secure and comfortable.

    Boy watching video while using Philips open-ear wireless kids headphones

    Open-ear design for total awareness

    These headphones use bone-conducting technology to let your kids hear their music, lessons or games. This allows the earphone cups to rest in front of the ears - making sure that your child will be able to hear everything going on around them.

    Parent controlling her kids Philips kids headphones through her phone

    Parents can limit volume and playtime via the Philips App

    Easily limit both volume and playtime via the Philips App. The headphones' decibel level is limited to 85 dB but can be set lower for more sensitive ears. Set playtime by day or week, and a voice prompt will remind kids when time's up!

    Kids enjoying music using Philips on-ear headphones

    No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time

    From trips away to screen time or homework, kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones! They get 28 hours play time from a single charge, and a full charge takes 2 hours. A quick 15-minute boost gives an extra 2 hours play time.

    Kids using their Philips on-ear headphones colorful light-up panel feature

    Funky, colourful light-up panels in the ear cups

    The ear cups feature panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.

    Our kids' range

    You may like

    See all articles
    Philips support is here, contact

    Need support for your older models

    Search by product number.

    Recommended results

      No Results Found. Enter a different search term.

      Suggestions:

      • Check if all words are spelled correctly.
      • Find product number (i.e. HD9240/90 and L2BO/00)
      • Search by product name (i.e. Airfryer and Sonicare)
      • Try different search terms

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      Found {number} products

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Found your model!

      If this is the correct one, please select it below. Otherwise, search again.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Help me find the number
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?
      Tell us a bit about your product and we'll show you where to find the product number.
      If you have your product at hand, please choose its product group and category below.
      Product number locations on our devices

      Articles

      Headphones articles
      Home audio articles including Soundbars

      Forum/Community

      Headphones community
      Home audio community including Soundbars

      Contact support page

      Contact support page

      Discover more

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Philips TV

      TV homepage
      OLED TVs
      The Xtra
      the one
      Ambilight TVs
      4K Ultra HD TVs
      Smart TVs/ Android TVs
      Home Sound
      See all TVs
      TV Awards

      Philips Sound

      Headphones
      Soundbars and Home Theatre
      Wireless Speakers
      Home audio
      Fidelio
      Headphones App
      Party Speakers

      Support

      TV Support
      Sound Support
      Register your products
      Software and driver updates
      Contact us

      Let’s connect

      Facebook
      Instagram
      YouTube
      Sitemap

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.