Volume limiting. Easy to use. Comfy. And tough. Philips kids’ headphones let kids enjoy their videos, music, and games, while helping you look out for their hearing.
Comfortable, open-ear design
Kids are always on the move! The ear cups of these lightweight headphones rest just in front of your child's ears so that whether they're gaming, doing an online lesson or listening to tunes, the headphones will remain secure and comfortable.
Open-ear design for total awareness
These headphones use bone-conducting technology to let your kids hear their music, lessons or games. This allows the earphone cups to rest in front of the ears - making sure that your child will be able to hear everything going on around them.
Parents can limit volume and playtime via the Philips App
Easily limit both volume and playtime via the Philips App. The headphones' decibel level is limited to 85 dB but can be set lower for more sensitive ears. Set playtime by day or week, and a voice prompt will remind kids when time's up!
No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time
From trips away to screen time or homework, kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones! They get 28 hours play time from a single charge, and a full charge takes 2 hours. A quick 15-minute boost gives an extra 2 hours play time.
Funky, colourful light-up panels in the ear cups
The ear cups feature panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.
