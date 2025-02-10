  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Super safe, super fun! Super safe, super fun! Super safe, super fun!

      2000 series Kids' on-ear headphones

      TAK2000CT/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Super safe, super fun!

      Let the kids rock with these colourful wired headphones! They're light, tough and volume-limited for safe listening. Got friends over? Audio share lets children daisy chain their headphones with a friend's so they can listen together.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Similar products

      See all Kids

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      2000 series
      - {discount-value}

      2000 series

      Kids' on-ear headphones

      total

      recurring payment

      Super safe, super fun!

      • On-ear wired headphones
      • Volume limited to 85 dB
      • Customisable. Audio share
      • Durable and foldable

      Always safe, always fun. Volume limited to 85 dB*

      Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones have been volume limited to 85 dB*. Music, cartoons, films, educational videos: whatever they're into, you can relax knowing that they won't be listening too loud.

      Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

      Smaller earcups with soft earcup cushions keep these lightweight headphones comfortable for kids. The cushioned headband also adjusts easily for a perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way round to put the headphones on.

      Audio sharing for double the fun

      A built-in audio-sharing port means you can daisy-chain these headphones so kids can listen together from the same device. Simply connect a standard 3.5 mm headphone cable to the audio-sharing port on these headphones, then plug the other end of the cable into the headphone socket on the second pair of headphones.

      Colourful design with customisable earcups

      The multi-coloured design makes the headphones stand out in all the right ways—and kids can customise their headphones using their own works of art! Simply lift the transparent earcup window, add their drawings or paintings, and click the window closed again.

      Tough, durable and foldable

      Made from durable, non-toxic materials, these headphones are built to withstand the rigours of daily use by kids. When not in use, they can be folded flat for easy storage in a drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into pockets and bags.

      Compatible with most devices. 3.5 mm to USB-C cable in box

      These wired headphones connect to devices via USB-C, which makes them compatible with most laptops, phones and tablets. The detachable USB-C headphone jack adapter with attached 3.5 mm cable is included in the box.

      Clear calls with friends and family

      A built-in microphone lets kids take calls with family and friends. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of their voice, while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around them.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      From films to music, they'll love what they hear! These on-ear kids' headphones feature large 32 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever they're into, they'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging

      These headphones feature recycled materials, while our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink. To avoid delivering unwanted cables, the 3.5 mm standard audio cable required to daisy-chain headphones is not included in the box.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20–20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        112 dB (1 kHz, 179 mV)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        3.5 mm headphone jack
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20.30  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        15.00  cm
        Gross weight
        0.910  kg
        Height
        21.70  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 15894 5
        Net weight
        0.41  kg
        Tare weight
        0.50  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        21.7  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        18.8  cm
        Depth
        4.6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 15894 8
        Gross weight
        0.245  kg
        Net weight
        0.135  kg
        Tare weight
        0.110  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.00  cm
        Width
        16.00  cm
        Depth
        4.00  cm
        Weight
        0.135  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Included adapters
        USB-C jack adapter

      • Design

        Colour
        Crystal Teal
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat/Inwards
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20592 5

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Volume limited to 85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.