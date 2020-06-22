Be prepared to get stunned by the precise colour reproduction of the Evnia QD OLED gaming monitor. The innovative Ambiglow redefines what a gaming environment usually is. You won't miss a thing in your game with our curved display.
Evnia is forward-thinking and inventive. Our pioneering and inclusive approach intends to create a modern ambiance in the gaming realm while also harnessing the experience of the Philips' brand.
Welcoming
Evnia speaks to everyone regardless of gender, age or level of gaming.
Playful
Evnia strives to be an advocate for postive change in our industry while also maintaining a playful spirit.
Our Three-Year OLED and QD OLED Warranty
Philips' OLED and QD OLED displays are covered by a three-year factory warranty; which includes OLED and QD OLED burn-in coverage*. To provide you with an extra layer of security, we have included some basic care guidelines for each applicable OLED and QD OLED product and this can be found under the "Special Care for OLED Monitors" and "Special Care for QD OLED Monitors" documents located in the Manuals and Documentation section of the Philips support page for the corresponding product.
* Subject to Philips' Warranty terms. Coverage for OLED and QD OLED burn-in is subject to adherence to the model-specific "Special Care for OLED Monitors" and "Special Care for QD OLED monitors" documents. Valid in the EU region only.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Add a little different to your gaming arsenal. The Evnia 3000 series gives you a sturdy and high-performance product without breaking the bank. For each and every gamer, there is always an Evnia product to love.
Evnia 5000 Series
This is your gaming experience the exact way you envision it. Designed for sharp visuals and gaming at high refresh rates, Evnia 5000 series products are ready to hit play and catch you (and your game) up to speed with a quality product guaranteed.
Evnia 7000 Series
Be innovative, be different, be you. The Evnia 7000 series monitors allow you to make gaming your own. With the monitors' customizable Ambiglow feature, they are designed to give gamers the most personalized, premium, and alluring experience yet.
Evnia 8000 Series
This isn't about gaming, it's about freedom. The Evnia 8000 series monitors give you the liberty of owning your gaming experience with a luxurious touch. No matter your skill level, the monitors' exclusive Ambiglow feature, among the rest of their premium aspects, provide you with all the bells and whistles to help you set the mood and dive deep into gaming like never before.
Philips Evnia gives you elite gaming flexibility — switch between 4K UHD at 160Hz for immersive, crystal-clear detail, or FHD at 320Hz for esports-level responsiveness. Fast IPS, HDR, and low input lag deliver every frame with precision.
