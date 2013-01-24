Home
      See. Hear. Believe.

      Philips OLED+ looks and sounds totally unique. Here’s why.

      OLED+ video

      Discover the OLED+ Difference

      Hear
      Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
      Philips OLED+ 935 TV Sound Quality

      The sound of craftsmanship


      With a picture this good, you need audio to match. Bowers & Wilkins’ trademark tweeter-on-top hardware delivers natural-sounding, crystal-clear dialogue and a wide-angle soundscape you can lose yourself in.
      Sound by Bowers and Wilkins
      See
      Our best picture, with P5 AI
      Philips OLED+ 935 TV Picture Quality

      Witness something special


      Discover a picture shaped by obsessive engineering. OLED technology gives vivid contrast and deep, inky blacks. New P5 Picture Processing uses AI to optimise every frame, for breathtaking sharpness, motion, contrast, colour, and source perfection.
      Philips P5 Picture Engine with AI
      Admire
      Authentic European design
      Philips OLED+ 935 TV Design

      Watch, or just admire


      Built along authentic European design principles, OLED+ is beautiful in action or at rest. Savour every detail, down to the unique remote finished in Muirhead leather.
      Connect
      Ultra smart. Voice controlled
      Philips OLED+ 935 TV Smart Features

      A voice controlled smart centre


      A Philips OLED+ is not just a TV. Play games. Watch Netflix. Surf content in the Google Play store. Control smart home devices. And do it all with nothing but your voice.
      Philips Android TV
      Philips TV with Google Assistant
      Philips TV with Amazon Alexa
      with Ambilight without Ambilight

      Switch on your room.


      With Ambilight's intelligent, ever-changing, color-matching light show, everything feels bigger and more epic. Try it once and you'll never go back.
      Philips Ambilight

      Find your Philips OLED+ Smart TV

      *Philips TVs have been recognised by third-party experts for its top picture quality and design. For reference, see our awards on this page.

      *Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries with English-UK and German-DE and French-FR being supported from the start. Supported language/country list is going to be expanded over time. For latest language and countries support list please contact our consumer care.

      *Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

      Wait. There’s more.

      Philips OLED TVs
      OLED TVs
      Lifelike feels like this
      Discover OLED TVs
      Philips 9435 4K UHD Android TV with Bowers and Wilkins sound

      9435 4K UHD Android TV

      Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
      Learn more
