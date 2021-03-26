Some Philips OneBlade models have a charging indicator on the front of the device.

When the OneBlade is running out of battery, this indicator flashes orange.

When the OneBlade is charging, the indicator flashes green.

When the OneBlade is fully charged, the indicator lights up green continuously for approximately 30 minutes.

For other models, there is no indication of when the device is fully charged. However, when you plug it in, an orange light appears on the charger and stays on continuously while the charger is plugged in. To make sure these OneBlade models are completely charged, always charge them for at least 8 hours. Charging the OneBlade for longer periods of time does not damage the battery or machinery.