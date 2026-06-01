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How secure is the data stored and transmitted on my Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor?
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD971/26 , SCD921/26 , SCD923/26 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
All (25)
Functionality (1)
Settings (1)
Error notifications (1)
How do I connect my devices to the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app?
How can I ensure good SenseIQ tracking?
Can I use SenseIQ without the cot mount?
Does SenseIQ monitoring require Wi-Fi?
How does the Cry Translation feature work?
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