Philips Support
How do I update my OneBlade Club subscription details?
As a subscriber to the Philips OneBlade Club, you can adjust your personal details at any time by logging in to your account. You can update information such as your delivery address and payment method within your account. Click on your country of residence below to access your OneBlade Club subscription:
Austria
Belgium
Czech Republic
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Portugal
Romania
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
United States
For the best results, we recommend using Google Chrome when navigating to the webpages above.
The information on this page applies to the following models: QP4631/65 , QP2734/20 , QP4530/30 .