Philips Support How can I delete or export my data in the Philips OneBlade app?

Users of the Philips OneBlade app can delete their account data or request an export of it by visiting the profile section of the app and following the instructions provided on screen.



If you have requested an export of your data, please wait until you have received it before deleting your Philips account.



For full details of how your data is managed, please refer to our data and privacy policies.