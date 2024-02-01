Philips Support How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?

You can quickly replace the blade of your OneBlade when it no longer provides great shaving results by following the instructions below.



A video is provided at the bottom of this article to provide further guidance.

Models without a blade release slide switch Attach the blade to the handle by pressing both edges of the blade and inserting it into the handle until it clicks into place. To remove the blade from the handle, press both edges of the blade and lift it off the handle. Models with a blade release slide switch Switch your OneBlade off and carefully push the blade release switch upwards while holding the blade on both sides. Properly dispose of the used blade. Remove the replacement blade from the package. Be mindful, as the edges of the blade are sharp. Press the new blade on both sides and insert it into the handle until you hear a "click". Video: replacing the blade of your Philips OneBlade The first model shown does not have a blade release slide switch. The second model shown does have a blade release slide switch.