Philips Support How does the Philips OneBlade app track wear on my blade?

When your Philips OneBlade 360 with connectivity syncs with the Philips OneBlade app, the app keeps track of your usage time to estimate when your blade needs to be replaced. For non-connected OneBlade models, your blade condition is estimated based on the input you provide when adding your blade.



Research undertaken by Philips has indicated that the blade becomes less effective after 170 minutes of use and, for that reason, the Philips OneBlade app will suggest replacing your blade once 170 minutes of use have been recorded.