    Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?

    Published on 18 July 2024

    During the manufacturing process, Philips adds a blob of white grease to the rotating metal pin beneath the cutting element of many hair clippers, multi-groomers and beard trimmers.

    This grease is meant to be there and it's intended to keep the pin lubricated for the lifetime of the product.

    Please note:

    • To ensure optimal product performance, do not remove this grease.
    • There is no need to add any additional lubrication to the pin.
    • The grease can withstand routine cleaning of the product.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: MG9531/15 , MG5951/15 , MG7921/15 , MG7962/30 , MG7951/15 , MG7931/15 , MG5931/15 , MG5952/30 , MG7961/15 , BT3620/15 , BT3660/15 , BT3617/15 , BT7670/15 , BT7665/15 , BT5775/15 , BT5785/30 , BT5780/15 , MG9530/15 , MG7950/15 , BT3233/15 , BT3238/15 , MG9553/15 , MG5920/15 , MG7920/15 , MG7930/15 , MG7940/15 , MG7940/75 , MG5940/15 , MG9555/15 , MG5950/15 , MG9550/15 , MG9540/15 , BT3234/15 , BT3239/15 , BT5515/20 , MG5930/15 , BT5515/70 , MG7736/25 , MG3730/13 , MG5720/13 , MG7736/13 , MG5720/90 , MG5730/35 , MG3720/35 , BT5522/13 , HC9420/15 , BT3222/13 , BT9810/90 , BT5522/15 , MG9710/93 , BT3222/14 , MG7736/15 , MG9720/90 , MG9710/90 , HC3525/15 , QC5115/16 , MG3715/14 , QC5115/13 , BT9810/15 , BT9810/13 , MG7720/13 , BT5501/13 , HC5630/13 , HC5612/15 , HC5630/15 , HC5632/13 , HC5632/15 , HC5650/15 , HC7650/15 , MG3740/13 , BT5502/13 , BT5503/83 , HC3518/13 , BT7512/13 , BT5502/15 , HC5450/93 , BT5515/13 , BT5515/15 , CP1391/01 , MG7735/23 , MG7735/03 , BT5205/83 , HC5440/93 , BT7520/13 , BT7500/13 , BT3211/13 , MG3758/13 , BT9299/13 , BT3236/13 , HC5100/13 , MG7785/20 , MG3747/33 , MG3720/33 , MG7715/33 , MG7745/15 , MG7735/33 , MG3722/33 , MG3710/33 , MG5730/33 , BT1216/15 , BT3226/13 , HC3530/15 , HC3520/13 , HC3505/15 , HC3510/13 , HC3510/15 , BT3206/13 , BT3206/14 , MG3721/14 , MG3747/13 , MG3710/13 , MG5730/13 , MG7710/13 , BT5200/15 , BT9297/13 , MG3720/13 , MG7715/13 , MG3740/15 , MG3710/15 , MG3730/15 , MG3720/15 , MG7720/15 , MG5720/15 , MG5730/15 , MG7715/15 , QC5570/12 , BT5203/85 , QT3310/13 , HC3100/13 , HC7450/33 , BT7202/13 , HC7460/13 , HC7450/13 , BT5200/13 , BT7085/32 , QG3337/15 , BT405/13 , QG415/13 , HC9450/20 , HC9450/13 , BT5262/13 , HC9450/15 , HC3410/13 , HC5450/83 , HC5440/83 , HC5410/83 , HC3420/83 , HC3400/13 , QC5130/15 , BT9290/32 , QC5115/15 , BT9280/33 , BT5260/33 , QC5570/13 , QG3332/23 , QG3322/13 , QG3362/23 , QG3342/13 , QG3332/13 , QG3342/23 , QG3352/23 , QG3362/13 , QC5125/15 , QC5390/15 , QC5530/25 , QC5370/15 , QC5360/15 , QC5380/32 , QG3270/41 , QG3250/32 , QG3260/32 , QG3260/41 , QG3270/32 , QG3280/32 , QG3280/41 , QC5345/15 , QC5350/80 , QC5345/65 , QC5345/40 , QC5335/80 , QC5339/15 , QC5340/40 , QC5340/80 , QC5550/15 , QC5510/15 , QC5510/65 , QC5530/15 , QC5530/40 , QC5550/40 , QC5330/15 , QC5770/80 , QC5770/44 , QC5120/15 , QC5130/65 , QC5130/40 , QC5130/80 , QC5135/15 , QG3030/20 , QG3050/20 , QG3030/10 , QC5050/40 , QC5055/40 , QC5170/60 , QG3020/10 , QG3193/00 , QC5053/00 , QC5045/00 , QC5055/00 , QC5055/80 , QC5170/01 , QC5000/00 , QC5040/00 , QC5010/00 , QC5170/02 , QG3190/00 , QG3150/30 , QG3190/01 , QC5005/30 , QC5070/80 , QC5070/00 , QC5050/01 , QG3040/30 , QC5090/00 , QC5170/00 , QC5015/30 , QC5005/10 , QC5015/10 , QG3080/10 , QG3040/10 , QG3080/60 , QG3060/60 , QG3040/00 , QC5002/00 , QC5050/00 , QG3080/30 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

