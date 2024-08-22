Why is the operating time of my parent unit short?

When the video display is switched on continuously, the parent unit consumes a lot of energy. To increase the operating time, activate the Eco mode in the parent unit.



When the Eco mode is activated, the display and sound of the parent unit will switch off when no sound is detected for 20 seconds. The Eco light lights up green to indicate that the Eco mode is activated. During Eco mode, the display and sound transmissions are completely turned off to save battery operating time. When sound is picked up by the baby unit, the display and sound of the parent unit switch on immediately. The sounds are transmitted to the parent unit, and the sound level lights light up green. As long as no sound is detected, the sound level lights are off.



Note: The minimum sound level to activate sound and display is defined by the sensitivity setting.



To activate Eco mode, press the mode button on the side of the parent unit.