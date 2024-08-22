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Why is the operating time of my parent unit short?

The operating time of your baby monitor's parent unit may vary due to the chosen settings and mode of use. Below are ways to maximise the parent unit's operating time.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD882/26 , SCD892/26 , SCD891/26 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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