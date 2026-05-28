Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?

2 year warranty
Yes. Safety is our highest priority. All Philips Avent soothers are designed and manufactured to meet or exceed international safety standards. They are BPA-free throughout the entire manufacturing process, and we carry out strict quality checks on every batch.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF349/56 , SCF349/51 , SCF087/17 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
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