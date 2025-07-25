Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Man's groomed beard with Philips All-in-One Trimmer

    All-in-One Trimmers

    Versatility with precision

    The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand¹

    Our best All-in-One Trimmer

    Stainless steel precision

    All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series

    All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series

    Precise trim, sharp edges and convenient shave for face, hair and body
    See all products

    All-in-One Trimmer

    Self-sharpening full metal blades

    Deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.

    Craft your look with ease and precision

    Versatile styling for all of your grooming needs

    Get everything you need in one device. Trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and comfortably groom your body with your Philips All-in-One trimmer. This is versatile face, hair and body styling.

    Precise and even trim

    Our Premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm increments, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.

    Adapts to your beard with BeardSense technology

    The trimmer scans beard density 125 x per second and adapts to give you exactly the power you need. Great for tackling dense, bushy or longer beards.

    Confident grooming made easy

    • Is it easy to switch between styles?

      Trim your beard, hair and body with ease using the All-in-One trimmer. The click-on attachments let you move smoothly between different areas, making full-body grooming easy and efficient, all with one reliable tool

    • How long does the battery last?

      You get up to 120 minutes of cordless use on a full charge. Forgot to charge? A quick 5 minute boost gives you enough power for one full trim. Perfect for busy mornings or travel.

    • Designed to last, day after day

      All-in-one trimmers are built with durable, high-quality materials and long-lasting blades, delivering reliable performance for trimming your beard, hair and body, even with regular, everyday use

    Ready when you need it

    Hand holding cordless All-in-One trimmer

    Get up to 120 minutes of cordless use

    Get a powerful, continuous grooming experience with your Philips All-in-One trimmer. Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime, with the option of a 5 minute quick charge for a single grooming session.

    Trimmer being rinsed under running water

    100% Showerproof

    Your Philips All-in-One trimmer can be used wet or dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it's easy to clean too.

    Philips All-in-One Trimmer, up to 5 year warranty²

    Built to last with up to a 5 year warranty²

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

    Road through forest showing low environmental impact

    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

    Learn More

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

    CustomerSupport

    Support homepage

    Find all support topics and more

    MagnifyingGlass

    Find your product

    Search by model number and find product-specific information

    Clippin

    Shop parts and accessories

    Find your product parts and accessories

    More for Grooming

    Body Groomers

    Body Groomers

    Closeness with comfort
    OneBlade

    OneBlade

    OneBlade lets you trim, edge and shave any length of hair easily and comfortably with its fast-moving blade and dual protection system.

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
    ² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
    Warranty icon

    We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

    View our warranty policy
    Refurbishment icon

    We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

    Shop Better Than New editions
    Parts and accessories

    We help you replace parts instead of products*

    Shop parts and accessories
    Sustainability icon

    We take responsibility for our impact

    Read our sustainability goals

    * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.