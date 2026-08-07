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Electric toothbrushes

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Electric toothbrushes (2)

In stock at Philips (2)

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In stock at Philips (2)

3000 Series

In stock at Philips

  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100

Sonicare 3100
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX4033/32
  • Gently removes 5 x more plaque
  • Pressure Sensor
  • 3 intensities
  • Easy Start
  • SmartTimer and QuadPacer
View product
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100
  • Sonicare 3100

Sonicare 3100
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX4072/42
  • Gently removes 5 x more plaque
  • Pressure Sensor
  • 3 intensities
  • Easy Start
  • SmartTimer and QuadPacer
View product
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