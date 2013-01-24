Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaver Series 7000
    Series 7000

    A shave as unique as your skin

    Shave the way that feels right

    Philips shaver S9000 Prestige

    Ultimate closeness & comfort

    Series 9000
    Series 9000
    Philips shaver Series 7000

    Sensitive & Close

    Series 7000
    Series 7000
    Philips Shaver Series 6000, S6680/26

    Minimised skin irritation

    Series 6000
    Series 6000

    Our No.1 men’s electric shaver for sensitive skin

    Wet and Dry Electric Shaver Series 7000, S7970/26

    Be the first to review this item

    Philips Shaver Series 6000, S6680/26
    The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.
    SkinGlide Rings
    GentlePrecision Blades
    BeardAdapt Sensor
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £259.99
    Philips Shaver Series 7000 SkinGlide Rings

    Designed for skin comfort


    SkinGlide Rings  

    Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.
    Philips Shaver Series 7000 GentlePrecision Blades

    Close and smooth shave


    GentlePrecision Blades

    Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimising tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on a 3-day stubble.
    Philips Shaver Series 7000 BeardAdapt Sensor

    Personalised shaver


    BeardAdapt Sensor

    Shave off even dense beard areas efficiently. The shaver senses your beard density and automatically adjusts the power as needed.

    Follow personal shave plan to tackle your specific skin issues

    Philips Shaver Series 7000 BeardAdapt Sensor

    Personal Shave Plan

    Get adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. The plan is co-developed with dermatologists and gives advice on your shaving routine and technique via the connected GroomTribe app. Shave-by-shave, the app tracks your progress and adjusts the advice for the best skin results.

    Pair the shaver and app

    Get personalised advice

    Set the speed best for your skin

    Sensitive Shave Settings

    Shave with the recommended speed setting customised to your skin, or choose your own via the connected GroomTribe app. Options include normal, sensitive and extra sensitive.
    App store img
    Google play img
    Check smartphone compatibility and app languages at philips.com/s7000-support

    What others say

    Be the first to review this item

    See the Series 7000 men’s electric shaver in action

    Philips Shaver Series 7000 Video Thumbnail

    What's in the box of shaver S7970?

      • Precision trimmer
        SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
      • Travel pouch
        Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
      • SmartClen System PLUS
        SmartClean station: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
      The Philips S7970 shaver comes with a click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming, a travel pouch and SmartClean station to clean, lubricate, and charge your shaver.
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £259.99
      Philips Shaver Series 6000 Number 1 Logo
      Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

      *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
      Philips Shaver Series 6000 Green Product Logo
      Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

      Compare shaver S7970 with our other great electric shavers

      S7970/26

      Shaver Series 7000

      S7970/26

      Philips shop price
      £259.99*
      Sensitive & Close
      Compare features
      SP9863/14

      Shaver S9000 Prestige

      SP9863/14

      Philips shop price
      £360.00*
      Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard
      Compare features
      S6680/26

      Shaver series 6000

      S6680/26

      Philips shop price
      £185.00*
      Minimised skin irritation
      Compare features

      Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
      • GentlePrecision blades
      • 8 directions shaver head movement
      • 5 directions shaver head movement

      Comfort: For smooth shave
      • ★★★★★
      • ★★★★★
      • ★★★★★

      Closeness
      • ★★★★
      • ★★★★★
      • ★★★★

      Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
      • SmartClick Precision trimmer
      • SmartClick Beard styler
      • SmartClick Precision trimmer

      Ease of use: Wet & dry

      Battery: Usage / charging time
      • 50 minutes / 1 hour
      • 60 minutes / 3 hours
      • 60 minutes / 1 hour

      100% Washable

      Also includes
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClean station
      • Qi charging pad
      • Premium pouch
      • SmartClick facial cleansing brush
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClean station
      * Suggested retail price

      Looking for another shaver?

      S9000 series
      Series 9000
      $160 - $200
      S7000 series
      Series 7000
      $120 - $180
      S5000 series
      Series 5000
      $70 - $90
      All other shavers

      Shaver Series 7000 accessories

      Explore our other male grooming products

      OneBlade

      Style

      Hair

      Body

      Subscribe to receive email from Philips - Don’t miss out!

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount